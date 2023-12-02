Newcastle 1-0 Man Utd: Anthony Gordon's goal moves Eddie Howe's side up to fifth with win at St James' Park

Anthony Gordon’s goal gave Newcastle a deserved 1-0 win against Manchester United as they moved above their opponents in the Premier League table.

Gordon converted Kieran Trippier's low cross in the 55th minute to score the goal that reflected Newcastle's dominance. The energy and endeavour shown by Eddie Howe's side at St James' Park was in stark contrast to the dismal display of the away team.

Harry Maguire did deflect Antony's shot into the net late on but was in an offside position and an equaliser would have been undeserved. Erik ten Hag sees his team drop to seventh, while Newcastle also go above Tottenham in moving up to fifth.

Player ratings Newcastle: Pope (7), Trippier (8), Schar (8), Lascelles (7), Livramento (8), Miley (7), Joelinton (7), Guimaraes (8), Almiron (7), Isak (7), Gordon (8).



Subs: Dubravka (n/a), Ritchie (n/a).



Man Utd: Onana (6), Wan-Bissaka (6), Maguire (7), Shaw (7), Dalot (5), Mainoo (6), McTominay (5), Rashford (4), Fernandes (6), Garnacho (4), Martial (4).



Subs: Hojlund (6), Antony (6), Amrabat (n/a), Reguilon (n/a).



Player of the match: Kieran Trippier.

How Newcastle outplayed Man Utd

Newcastle were utterly dominant throughout the first half with Andre Onana, under pressure following his calamitous display away to Galatasaray in midweek, looking nervy in the early exchanges. The goalkeeper settled by saving well from Miguel Almiron.

It was just the start of a flurry of opportunities for Newcastle. Maguire deflected Alexander Isak's shot just wide of the post, Jamal Lascelles headed over from close range, and then Almiron cut inside only to fire high and wide when well placed.

Trippier came closest to a breakthrough before half-time when his expertly struck free-kick hit the underside of Onana's bar. Maguire, a one-man resistance at times, managed to block Fabian Schar's shot to ensure the teams went in level at the break.

Team news Newcastle were unchanged from the win over Chelsea with Lewis Miley starting once more. Eddie Howe’s limited options were underlined by the presence of three youngsters and two goalkeepers on the bench.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka came in for Victor Lindelof in the one change from the Manchester United team that beat Everton, necessitating a reshuffle that saw Luke Shaw move into the middle of the defence.

With 14 of the game's 16 shots in the first half, the only concern for Howe would have been that his threadbare squad might mean his side fading in the second half. Not a bit of it. The intensity only increased and Newcastle had their reward before the hour mark.

Trippier, dominant in his defensive duel against Alejandro Garnacho, turned provider. His low cross from the right found Gordon for a straightforward finish at the back post, having stolen a yard on Aaron Wan-Bissaka. St James' Park was bouncing. Ten Hag's team flat.

Manchester United hooked Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in an attempt to shift the momentum and Newcastle's narrow lead meant that the result remained in the balance. The home side also had to contend with goalkeeper Nick Pope going off injured.

There was a late scare for them when Antony's shot was deflected into the net but that deflection came off Maguire, who was stood in an offside position. It would have been an injustice given the gulf between the performances of the two teams.

FPL stats: Newcastle 1-0 Man Utd Goals Gordon Assists: Trippier Bonus Points Trippier (3), Gordon (2), Livramento (1).

Newcastle's win in stats

Manchester United have not won any of their last 13 Premier League away games against a team starting the day in the top eight of the table.

Newcastle have won three consecutive games against Manchester United in all competitions for the first time in over a century.

Newcastle have won seven of their eight Premier League home games this season, more than any other side.

Anthony Gordon became the first Newcastle player to score in four consecutive home Premier League appearances since Joe Willock in 2021.

Gordon's winner was the first goal Manchester United have conceded in the Premier League since Phil Foden's strike for Man City in October.

What's next?

Newcastle are on the road for their next two Premier League games, first at Everton on Thursday, kick-off 7.30pm. It's then a trip to Tottenham on Sunday, kick-off 4.30pm - a game live on Sky Sports.

Manchester United are at home to Chelsea on Wednesday, kick-off 8.15pm, before hosting Bournemouth on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.