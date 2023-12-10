Steve Cooper: Nottingham Forest not expected to sack manager in coming days after Premier League draw at Wolves

Nottingham Forest are not planning to sack Steve Cooper in the coming days after they earned a battling draw at Wolves on Saturday.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that Cooper would not survive a fifth straight Premier League defeat, with Evangelos Marinakis, Forest's owner, seriously considering changing manager.

However, the performance and result at Molineux has placated Marinakis to a degree, and the Greek businessman has now shelved any plans to sack Cooper in the coming days.

Marinakis was apparently impressed by the spirit and fight shown by Forest's players in the 1-1 draw, which is believed to have shown they still have belief in Cooper.

The manager made seven changes to the side that were mauled 5-0 at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

Cooper's name was sung throughout the trip to Molineux by Forest fans. After waving to the away end at full-time, Cooper denied he was saying goodbye to supporters during his post-match press conference.

It was reported before the draw with Wolves that Forest's hierarchy were increasingly of the belief that fresh ideas were needed and that there was a difference in opinion between the coaching staff and players over tactics.

Forest's bosses were also said to fear that Cooper was becoming increasingly worn down and frustrated in the job.

Forest's next game is at home to Tottenham on Friday - live on Sky Sports.

Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur Friday 15th December 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Cooper: Everyone at the club is together

At the final whistle at Molineux, Cooper saluted the Forest fans and beat his hand emotionally against his chest.

Speaking to reporters after full-time, he said: "If you look at the game and the context I'm proud of my team, proud of how we played. It's a positive away point.

"If you put that on top of the noise - which hasn't crept into the training ground because we won't let that - all you see is a team who love playing for the club and want to do well.

"We could have hid away and sulked, or we can stand up and be counted, and that's what you saw. It shows how together everyone is at the club.

"It's not a bad day's work with everything in mind."