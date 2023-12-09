Wolves 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper's job hangs in balance after battling draw at Molineux

Nottingham Forest claimed a valiant point away at Wolves thanks to a first-half Harry Toffolo header, but it remains to be seen if the result will be enough to save Steve Cooper's job.

It had been reported pre-match Cooper needed a win to remain in charge at Forest, having only managed one victory in their previous 11 outings, but Toffolo's breakthrough was cancelled out by a Matheus Cunha leveller in the 32nd minute.

Toffolo then missed a fine second-half chance to earn victory but Forest at least claimed a first away point in over two months.

Cooper looked to be bidding farewell to the Forest fans, who sung his name continuously, as the final whistle blew, perhaps signalling a final end to his two-year reign, with Forest 16th in the league but still five points clear of the relegation zone.

Image: Anthony Elanga's deflected shot strikes the woodwork at Molineux

Wolves, on a much steadier trajectory, miss the chance to creep into the top half of the table after stretching their unbeaten home run to six, but rise to 12th.

How Forest battled to a point at Wolves

Image: Nelson Semedo competes with Harry Toffolo

Wednesday's 5-0 thumping at Fulham had pushed Cooper closer to the brink than he had ever been, with contenders to replace him already hitting the headlines.

Defeat at Molineux would reportedly cost the 43-year-old his job, two days shy of his 44th birthday, prompting Forest fans to unveil a flag in support of the manager pre-game - Cooper retains their trust, at least.

The breakthrough came in the 14th minute, when Cheikhou Kouyate won the ball in midfield and, after a neat exchange with Morgan Gibbs-White, found Neco Williams wide right.

Image: Harry Toffolo celebrates after giving Nottingham Forest a first-half lead at Wolves

His delivery was met by Toffolo at the far post and he outjumped Nelson Semedo to power a header beyond Jose Sa.

The hosts pressed with little impact initially, dictating possession but having little to show for it, until Cunha finally made his presence felt in the box by latching onto a wonderful Pablo Sarabia cutback to sweep home.

Forest had chances to win it after the break, with both Kouyate and Anthony Elanga squandering opportunities - the latter rattling the crossbar from close range before Cooper's frustrations boiled over on the touchline, and he was booked for his remonstrations.

