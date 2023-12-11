Rangers appeal Jose Cifuentes red card in Dundee win

Rangers have appealed the red card shown to Jose Cifuentes in their 3-1 win against Dundee as they bid to have him available for the Viaplay Cup final.

The midfielder was sent off in Saturday's victory following a VAR review, making him unavailable for Sunday's match against Aberdeen at Hampden Park.

Referee Kevin Clancy originally booked Cifuentes for the challenge on Amadou Bakayoko just before half-time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Dundee

After reviewing the footage Rangers have launched an appeal which will be heard by a fast-track tribunal on Tuesday.

Manager Philippe Clement is already without midfielders Tom Lawrence, Nico Raskin and Ryan Jack ahead of the final as they look to win the League Cup for the first time in over a decade.

Speaking after Saturday's game, the Belgian told Sky Sports: "Jose told me that he just wanted to block the ball and striker tackles through and there's contact."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has his say on Jose Cifuentes' red card in Rangers 3-1 win over Dundee and their first-half penalty award

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher reviewed the incident on Sky Sports News for Ref Watch, agreeing with the decision to send him off.

"It's the way he's come in. He's almost stretched to make sure he gets the top of him," he said.

"I think it's a red card. There's no need to do that whatsoever."

Follow every Rangers game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Rangers latest? Bookmark our Rangers news page, check out Rangers' fixtures and Rangers' latest results, watch Rangers' goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Rangers games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Rangers as your favourite team.