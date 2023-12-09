Rangers 3-1 Dundee: Jose Cifuentes sent off as Gers narrow the gap on Celtic

Rangers moved to within five points of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic with a comfortable comeback win over Dundee despite Jose Cifuentes' first-half red card.

The Ibrox side, unbeaten under Philippe Clement, were stunned early on as Amadou Bakayoko reacted to stab the ball in for Dundee to take the lead.

Cyriel Dessers netted the equaliser before James Tavernier converted from the penalty spot after Aaron Donnelly's foul on Abdallah Sima.

Sima's towering header put them 3-1 up before Cifuentes' yellow card for a dangerous challenge on Bakayoko was upgraded to a red following a VAR check.

The result narrows Rangers' gap to Celtic, who play Kilmarnock on Sunday live on Sky, to five points while Dundee remain seventh.

Cifuentes' red card means he is suspended for the Viaplay Cup final against Aberdeen on December 17.

Rangers remain unbeaten under Clement

Image: Abdallah Sima takes a bow after scoring Rangers' third goal against Dundee

Rangers keeper Jack Butland had to produce a fantastic save from Lyall Cameron in the fourth minute after he had waltzed through the Gers defence with ease.

The home side did not heed the warning.

Cameron floated the corner into the box and after bobbing off a couple of heads it fell to unmarked Bakayoko who knocked in from five yards.

Image: Amadou Bakayoko celebrates after giving Dundee an early lead against Rangers

The mood inside Ibrox changed until Dessers equalised.

Dundee's Jordan McGhee headed Tavernier's long and aimless ball straight to Gers midfielder Todd Cantwell who moved the ball into the former Feyenoord striker who saw his first effort blocked but he hammered his second attempt high past Carson.

Team news Philippe Clement made five changes with John Souttar, Borna Barisic, Jose Cifuentes, Rabbi Matondo and Cyriel Dessers coming into the Rangers starting XI. Dundee's on-loan defender Ricki Lamie returned after being unable to play against his parent club Motherwell.

The afternoon got worse for the Taysiders when referee Kevin Clancy was sent to check his monitor for a possible penalty when Sima's shirt was pulled by Aaron Donnelly at a corner.

Clancy pointed to the spot and Tavernier sent Carson the wrong way and the game was turned on its head although the Light Blues defence still looked leaky.

Image: Rangers' Cyriel Dessers made it 1-1 against Dundee

However, Sima's powerful header from a Tavernier corner gave Carson no chance and made it four goals in three games for the Senegalese attacker.

Dundee's Joe Shaughnessy had the ball in the Rangers net minutes later but Bakayoko had barged into Butland to prevent him gathering and a free-kick was correctly given.

Then Cantwell netted for Rangers but Clancy had already blown for an infringement.

As Rangers pressed, Cantwell's powerful drive was brilliantly saved by Carson before Tavernier clipped the top of the bar with an effort.

Image: James Tavernier celebrates after giving Rangers the lead against Dundee

In added time, Clancy again went pitchside to check if a foul by Cifuentes on Bakayoko was worth more than a yellow and indeed returned to dismiss the midfielder.

Cantwell was sacrificed for the more defensive Dujon Sterling with Matondo making way for Ross McCausland for the second half.

Dundee tried to make their numerical advantage count but Rangers were making clearer chances.

Image: Referee Kevin Clancy upgrades Jose Cifuentes' yellow card to a red card after a VAR check

Cameron tested Butland with a long-range drive in the 58th minute before Clement was booked for venting his spleen on the touchline.

Sima should have scored a second in the 64th minute after bursting through the Dundee defence but shot wide and then Dessers got himself clear only to be crowded out by backtracking defenders.

Clement soon replaced Dessers with Kemar Roofe before Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy cleared a Leon Balogun shot off the line and Sterling crashed a shot off the post in the final minute as the home side ran out comfortable winners.

Rangers' attention now turns to the Europa League with a match away to Real Betis on Thursday night. Kick-off 8pm.

They then face Aberdeen in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden Park on December 17. Kick-off 3pm.

Dundee's next Scottish Premiership match is away to Ross County on December 16. Kick-off 3pm.