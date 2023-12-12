Reece James: Scan results confirm hamstring injury for Chelsea captain | Paul Merson: He needs to be patient

Chelsea have confirmed skipper Reece James sustained a hamstring injury in Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Everton.

The England right-back was one of three players who went off injured for the visitors during the Premier League contest at Goodison Park, along with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and left-back Marc Cucurella.

A statement on Chelsea's official website on Tuesday said: "Captain Reece James has undergone medical assessment following Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Everton.

"The defender was withdrawn during the first half at Goodison Park and scan results have confirmed a hamstring injury. Reece will now begin his rehabilitation programme at Cobham."

Speaking after Sunday's match - about his disappointment at losing the 24-year-old to injury - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino emphasised James' importance, describing him as "one of the best full-backs in the world".

James' injury is yet another setback for the England international, who has made just eight Premier League appearances so far this season.

The defender has had his fair share of injury struggles over the past two seasons, featuring in only 24 Premier League games since the start of the 2022/23 season.

It is not the 24-year-old's first hamstring injury this season. He missed eight matches after suffering the same injury in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Liverpool on the opening day of the season.

James also missed the World Cup in Qatar last year after suffering knee ligament damage.

The defender adds to Chelsea's growing list of absentees with Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Trevor Chalobah, Malo Gusto and Carney Chukwuemeka among the senior players currently on the sidelines. Pochettino also confirmed injuries to goalkeeper Sanchez, who departed due to a knee issue, and Cucurella because of a twisted ankle during the Blues' defeat at Goodison Park last Sunday, which leaves them 12th in the table.

'James one of the best full-backs in the world'

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino speaking after losing James in his side's 2-0 defeat to Everton:

"Of course for us he is an important player, one of the best full-backs in the world. It is really disappointing because after 15 or 20 minutes we were playing well and I think this type of circumstance makes us change, because of course Malo Gusto is recovering from his injury.

"We hadn't given away many chances and then you need to move things to make some changes. Even when Reece went off the team was pushing and playing well.

"But we are disappointed because when you believe you can build something and a player like him who should be really important for us can't help the team. We go back and assess again in the next few days what is going on with his hamstring."

'James needs to be patient and get his recovery right'

Image: Dwight McNeil challenges James

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

Reece now needs to have a proper break and rest. He needs to get his recovery right.

The problem I think he has is that he loves football. He wants to just play football and that means he rushes back from injuries quicker than he should.

Fair play to him because he just wants to help Chelsea, but it is a gruelling league the Premier League. Now he needs to be patient and get himself healthy and fully fit.

When he is fully fit, Reece is the best right wing back in the world of football. But he cannot show that because he's on the sidelines too much. So, now he needs to be patient, listen to his body and make sure he gets healthy.

For someone like Reece that will be hard. He will want to play. He will want to keep getting out there and playing and playing and playing.

He will get frustrated being injured and will say he's okay to play when actually he isn't okay. He'll come back too early and break down again and then it keeps happening over and over.

I like the fact he wants to play and help the club. He deserves respect for that because a lot of players wouldn't do it, but he's doing it to try and help a club struggling at the moment.

However, it's time for him to be selfish and make sure he takes enough time out to get back to full fitness.

What could James miss?

