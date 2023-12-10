Everton 2-0 Chelsea: Abdoulaye Doucoure and Lewis Dobbin on target as Toffees pull further away from drop zone and visitors fall into bottom half

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored again before Lewis Dobbin grabbed his first-ever goal for Everton as Sean Dyche's side pulled further away from the relegation zone with a 2-0 win over a blunt Chelsea side at Goodison Park.

Doucoure is relishing his attacking role under Dyche and followed up his finish in Thursday's win over Newcastle with another close-range conversion on Sunday, after Dominic Calvert-Lewin's shot was parried by Robert Sanchez. That's six for the season now for the Malian, his best total in Everton colours.

But an even bigger celebration was had in stoppage time when 20-year-old academy graduate Dobbin sealed the win by drilling in a loose ball from a corner.

Chelsea had piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser but the excellent Vitaliy Mykolenko smiled with relish as Everton repeatedly saw off the attacks and Goodison roared at the final whistle which sealed a third Premier League win in a row.

Everton stay 17th but they're now four points clear of the relegation zone - the same gap they'd have on a listless Chelsea had they not suffered their points deduction.

Last weekend a combative win with 10 players over Brighton had seemed to signal a turning point for Mauricio Pochettino's men but they were badly out of sorts in the final third here and, on the back of their midweek defeat at Manchester United, have slumped into the bottom half. Pochettino's search for a solution to this expensively-assembled squad's inconsistent form goes on.

The visitors' afternoon was made worse by a first-half injury to captain Reece James, who looks set to miss more game time with a hamstring problem, and a second-half injury to goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. But the lack of end product from the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk at the other end of the pitch remains just as big an issue.

Player ratings: Everton: Pickford (7), Young (5), Tarkowski (7), Branthwaite (7), Mykolenko (8), Harrison (6), Gueye (6), Garner (7), McNeil (7), Doucoure (8), Calvert-Lewin (6).



Subs: Patterson (6), Onana (6), Beto (6), Dobbin (8)



Chelsea: Sanchez (5), James (5), Disasi (6), Badiashile (6), Cucurella (6), Caicedo (6), Fernandez (5), Palmer (6), Gallagher (6), Mudryk (5), Broja (5).



Subs: Colwill (6), Sterling (5), Jackson (5), Petrovic (5), Maatsen (6)



Player of the match: Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton)

How Everton got Goodison rocking again...

In the end it was another memorable day at Goodison for the Everton fans, who celebrated loud and proud at the end of the game, just as they had after the Newcastle win. But in contrast it was a low-key first half.

After a couple of early stops from Jordan Pickford to keep out Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer, Chelsea's attacking threat petered out and the main talking point from the first 45 was the injuries suffered by James and Everton right-back Ashley Young, who were both forced off.

Team news: Everton made one change from the midweek win over Newcastle, with James Garner in for the injured Seamus Coleman, meaning Ashley Young returned to right-back.

Chelsea made four changes from the defeat at Man Utd, with captain Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja all coming in, with Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson benched.

Jack Harrison had the best moment for the hosts, swivelling to volley the ball narrowly wide from just outside the box but they stepped up their attacking levels in the second half, with Dwight McNeil setting the tone.

He saw a powerful drive turned around the post by Sanchez soon after the interval as he searched for a third goal in three games. He then led the counter-attack for Doucoure's goal, driving forwards before playing in Calvert-Lewin, whose shot was blocked into the goalscorer's path.

Image: Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrates after scoring against Chelsea

That seemed to spark Chelsea into life, with wave after wave of attacks sent towards the Everton goal - but for all their endeavour the quality and precision from Pochettino's side was miles off.

Palmer looked the most likely and saw a free-kick saved by Pickford but Jarrad Branthwaite - who battled through a first-half knock - was a standout figure at the back for Everton, along with Mykolenko who defended excellently to deny Axel Disasi and Raheem Sterling twice.

Typically James Tarkowski also got in on the act, blocking a Mudryk shot - but the output from the Ukrainian all afternoon was frustrating. With his dribbling he repeatedly beat opponents but his cross or shot at the end of it was repeatedly off target.

Dyche was clearly frustrated when the fourth official indicated there would be seven minutes of added time, given the amount of work his side had put in, but he wasn't complaining when Chelsea replacement keeper Djordje Petrovic flapped at a corner and Dobbin drilled in to wrap it up and spark the celebrations.

