John Eustace and Tony Mowbray leading candidates for Stoke City job

Former Birmingham manager John Eustace and ex-Sunderland and West Brom boss Tony Mowbray are among the leading candidates to take over at Stoke City, Sky Sports News understands.

Former Fulham, Watford and Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jakanovic is also thought to be on Stoke's shortlist with the club yet to narrow down their preferred candidate as they carry out an exhaustive process of due diligence.

Stoke are looking for their sixth manager in as many years after sacking Alex Neil on Sunday following a 1-0 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Owner John Coates is desperate for some stability, and so will take his time to ensure a rigorous recruitment process is followed.

Both Eustace and Mowbray were surprise sackings with Birmingham sixth and Sunderland only three points outside the play-offs when the respective managers left the clubs. Both men remained extremely popular with large sections of the fans when they left their jobs.

Stoke's draw with Swansea last night has steadied the ship and has given bosses more time to focus on the managerial search.

Paul Gallagher led the team on Tuesday and could still be in caretaker charge for Stoke's next game when they travel to West Brom, live on Sky Sports on Sunday lunchtime (kick-off 12pm).

Stoke's next five fixtures...

Sunday December 17: West Brom (A) - Championship, kick-off 12pm (live on Sky Sports)

Saturday December 23: Millwall (H) - Championship, kick-off 3pm

Tuesday December 26: Birmingham (A) - Championship, kick-off 5.15pm (Live on Sky Sports)

Friday December 29: Watford (A) - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Monday January 1: Ipswich (H) - Championship, kick-off 3pm

Saturday December 23