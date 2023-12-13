The Best FIFA awards: Man City's Pep Guardiola and England's Sarina Wiegman among finalists for coach prizes

Manchester City's treble-winning coach Pep Guardiola and England women's manager Sarina Wiegman are among the finalists for The Best FIFA men's coach and women's coach awards, it was announced on Wednesday.

Guardiola is a firm favourite after City won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles last season while Wiegman - a three-time winner - is the current holder of the women's coach award.

After winning the Euros, Wiegman led England to yet another major final this summer at the Women's World Cup, where they lost to Spain.

Chelsea coach Emma Hayes is also in the running, after another successful season where they won the Women's Super League and the FA Cup. Hayes will be leaving Chelsea in May to take up the role of head coach of the United States women's national team.

Jonatan Giraldez, who led the Barcelona women's team to the league title with just one loss all season, and their second Champions League crown, is the third candidate.

In the men's category, Guardiola is joined by Simone Inzaghi who led Inter Milan to the Champions League final and won the Coppa Italia.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Luton and Manchester City

The third finalist is Luciano Spalletti, who ended Napoli's 33-year Scudetto drought when they won the Serie A title with five games to spare.

The winners will be crowned on January 15 in London.

Best Women's Coach finalists

Sarina Wiegman (England)

Emma Hayes (Chelsea)

Jonatan Giraldez (Barcelona)

Best Men's Coach finalists

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Simone Inzaghi (Inter Milan)

Luciano Spalletti (Napoli)