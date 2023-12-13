Newcastle 1-2 AC Milan: Eddie Howe says he and his team are devastated by early Champions League and Europe exit

Eddie Howe says both he and his Newcastle team are "devastated" with their early exit from the Champions League and Europe, especially as his side "lost the power" to show their full worth on the biggest stage.

Newcastle thought they were heading into the Champions League last 16 when they lead AC Milan 1-0 on Tuesday night, as Paris Saint-Germain struggled to beat Borussia Dortmund.

However, a surprise Milan comeback saw the Italian side run out 2-1 winners, consigning the Magpies to bottom spot in Group F and an early exit from European football.

Howe says the outcome is especially disappointing given that Newcastle, who have nine first-team players out injured, weren't able to field the likes of Sven Botman, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Nick Pope for key games due to their long list of unavailable stars.

Image: Christian Pulisic equalised for Milan to start the comeback at Newcastle

"We went into the season knowing the power of the squad and how important that was going to be, especially with the intensity of the games. Unfortunately we lost that power," he said in his post-match press conference.

"We've gone into Champions League games with very few options in terms of team selections and in-game changes. That's hurt us in a number of games.

"That's not an excuse, it's just reality. Even today, I had to make two changes I didn't want to make. We're devastated with the result."

Kris Boyd believes Eddie Howe's job might be in danger following Newcastle's group-stage exit from the Champions League, but Paul Merson is adamant the Englishman has done brilliantly since joining the club in 2021

That injury list could grow as Kieran Trippier was forced off in the second half, with the England international - who is suspended for Saturday's visit of Fulham - replaced by the returning Dan Burn.

"I think he picked up something in the first half," Howe said of Trippier's withdrawal. "I don't quite know what it is at this moment in time. He wanted to carry on but then he signalled that he couldn't."

Howe: PSG penalty not to blame

Image: PSG were awarded a 98th-minute penalty in controversial fashion against Newcastle

Speaking to TNT Sports, Howe refused to blame the controversial penalty handed to PSG last month in their draw with Newcastle at the Parc des Princes.

Newcastle would have put their fate in their own hands had they held on to a 1-0 win at PSG in the penultimate round of matches, but Tino Livramento was contentiously penalised for handball in stoppage time.

Kylian Mbappe scored the spot kick to leave Newcastle with it all to do this week.

"It would be foolish of me to look back at that [PSG penalty] moment now and bringing up old stuff," said Howe. "We had the opportunity tonight to do what we needed to do.

"But it's not through a lack of effort, those players are going through it again and again.

"I couldn't be prouder of what we've given physically and mentally, and we've given everything out on the pitch.

"We will learn from it and we will absorb everything we need to take into our Premier League form."