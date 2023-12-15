Christopher Nkunku: Chelsea striker set for debut against Sheffield United after recovering from knee injury

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed Christopher Nkunku will be a part of his squad for the first time this season when the Blues face Sheffield United this weekend at Stamford Bridge
Friday 15 December 2023 15:02, UK
Christopher Nkunku will be a part of Chelsea's squad for the first time this season when they host Sheffield United on Saturday, manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed.
Nkunku signed from RB Leipzig in July but required surgery on a knee injury he suffered in pre-season.
"Yes, he can be involved. That is very good news," Pochettino told a press conference.
"To be involved [Saturday] and be in the squad and to feel the competition after the pre-season is good news for us. We need to be calm and quiet so not to put all the pressure on him. Now he's going to evolve, know the Premier League."
Chelsea have struggled with injuries since the start of the season and there was more bad news last weekend when three players went off injured during the 2-0 defeat at Everton.
Reece James, who already missed seven league games early in the season with a hamstring issue, picked up a similar injury against Everton and needed to be replaced after 27 minutes.
"I prefer not to talk too much now. He's a little bit down because he was very excited to come back," Pochettino said.
"How we built him back was step by step, it was in a perfect way, we tried to build his confidence and full recovery and for him it's difficult to accept, very frustrated."
Defender Marc Cucurella and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez also picked up injuries in the Everton game, with replacement 'keeper Djordje Petrovic making his first appearance for Chelsea since signing from New England Revolution in August.
After playing the last six minutes of the Everton game, Pochettino is confident he can depend on the Serbia international.
"Of course, I have faith in all of my players," the manager said.
|Window
|Money spent
|Money received
|Summer 2022
|£278.4m
|£49m
|January 2023
|£323.3m
|£12m
|Summer 2023
|£434.5m
|£237.3m
|Total
|£1.036bn
|£298.3m
"He arrived at Chelsea because we believed he had great potential. Now after four or five months working with us is the moment for him to step up and feel good because we have the confidence in him.
"Now he's about to make his debut, at Stamford Bridge, and yes, we trust that he can perform in the way we want."
Pochettino spoke of the difficulties the squad has faced with so many injury set-backs.
"It's like when you live in a house and suffer problems and need to delay. That in football happens when you're involved in a project to build something.
"We need to build a structure and take more time. I have no doubt, in the end we are going to succeed."
After two consecutive away defeats, at Manchester United and Everton, Chelsea are 12th in the standings on 19 points. They will be without Marc Cucurella, Reece James and Robert Sanchez for the visit of Sheffield United to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
All three had to be substituted during Sunday's fixture against Everton, with captain James withdrawn during the first half before issues forced Cucurella and Sanchez off during the final moments at Goodison Park.
Cucurella is now due to meet foot and ankle specialists with next steps to be decided in the coming days while Sanchez has undergone assessments on his knee with the club's medical department and specialists.
James sustained a significant hamstring injury in the first half on Merseyside.
Chelsea's full list of injuries (11 players):