Liverpool earn historic victory at Man Utd as Chelsea win at Bristol City - WSL round-up

Liverpool beat fierce rivals Manchester United for the first time in the history of the WSL, coming from behind to seal a memorable 2-1 victory.

Ella Toone had struck early for the hosts, capitalising on a blistering start from Marc Skinner's side, forcing a high turnover to get Leah Galton in behind.

Galton struck her effort against the foot of the post before collecting the rebound and having the presence of mind to find Toone centrally, who applied a composed finish in the third minute.

But Liverpool came roaring back midway through the half, punishing Man Utd for a glut of wasted chances, as Emma Koivisto nodded Mel Lawley's cross beyond Mary Earps.

Koivisto's celebrations were somewhat sheepish after replays showed the ball had actually struck the Finish international's arm before hitting the back of the net, and therefore should have been ruled out.

Had VAR been active, the goal would have almost certainly been chalked off, but officials missed the transgression and very few Man Utd players protested.

Image: Liverpool are now level on points with Man Utd in the table

The final blow was struck in the 68th minute when Marie Hobinger's corner was volleyed home by Taylor Hinds - her first league strike since February 2022.

The defending left plenty to be desired, with Earps stranded, but Hinds' finish was nonetheless clever and earned a famous Liverpool win as well as a precious three points ahead of December's winter break.

James, Kerr on target as Chelsea get back to winning ways

Image: Sam Kerr found the back of the net as Chelsea won at Bristol City

Chelsea finished their domestic campaign for 2023 with a 3-0 win at Bristol City, re-establishing a three-point lead at the top of the WSL.

In the opening exchanges, the Blues looked to be carrying some of the weight of a heavy defeat and frustrating draw over the last week. But once they started playing with more speed and intensity, they found their rewards.

It was another stunning goal from Lauren James after a difficult week for the forward. She received the ball with her back to goal before turning and hitting a sublime effort from range in what is quickly becoming one of her trademarks.

Erin Cuthbert matched the quality as she doubled Chelsea's lead. The Scot collected Megan Connolly's attempted clearance before rifling a brilliant effort past Olivia Clarke.

Chelsea captain Sam Kerr made it three just before the hour. Fran Kirby fed Guro Reiten down the left flank, who in turn sent an inviting ball towards Kerr at the back post. The forward did not miss with her free header, nodding the delivery home.

The Blues' afternoon ended on a sour note as Niamh Charles was sent off with two minutes to play. She picked up a second booking after an ill-timed challenge, and was shown a red card.

Image: Erin Cuthbert celebrates scoring Chelsea's second goal

Bristol City were not without their own chances throughout, especially in a nervy first half often littered with Chelsea defensive errors, but they were often thwarted by an inspired Hannah Hampton on her Blues debut.

Emma Hayes' side finish 2023 top of the WSL table, three ahead of Man City and Arsenal. Bristol City drop to the bottom of the table on goal difference.

Shaw hat-trick in Man City win at Everton

Image: Manchester City's Khadija Shaw scored a hat-trick against Everton on Sunday

Khadija Shaw scored a fine hat-trick as Man City cruised to their fourth successive WSL win with a 4-1 victory at Everton.

Inside eight minutes, Everton could already have been ahead - Martina Piemonte's point-blank header going straight at Khiara Keating - before Shaw saw a penalty well-saved by Courtney Brosnan.

But less than a minute later, Shaw put any demons to rest with a stunning opener. She picked up the ball deep on the left and sent the ball curling through the air, over the top of the waiting Brosnan at the near post and into the back of the net.

Image: Jill Roord scored Man City's third goal against Everton

Shaw's second was equally as impressive. She collected the ball with her back to Megan Finnigan, turned easily around her before firing another bullet effort past Brosnan.

Everton barely had time to regroup before Jill Roord made it three. Chloe Kelly breezed down the right wing before a neat cut-back for her team-mate. Roord pick it up with space to roam, before slotting home.

One of the goals of the afternoon - and perhaps the season - came from Everton's Aurora Galli. Yui Hasegawa's clearance only went as far as the midfielder, who curled a sensational strike past Keating.

Image: Manchester City's Khadija Shaw is now the WSL's top scorer for the season

But it did little to inspire much of a comeback as Man City continued to dominate play. Shaw competed her hat-trick in the 65th minute as her diving header beat Brosnan for a third time.

Man City head into the winter break second in the WSL table on goal difference and level on points with Arsenal. Everton end 2023 in seventh place with 11 points.