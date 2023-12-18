Scottish Premiership Team of the Week: Hearts, Dundee, Celtic, Motherwell and St Johnstone players feature

The Scottish Premiership race took another twist as Hearts ended Celtic's impressive unbeaten home run.

The Jambos dominate the latest team of the week with four players included after their 2-0 win at Celtic Park while the Hoops have one player in the best XI.

Dundee have three players represented after they ended their winless run by beating Ross County 1-0 in Dingwall.

Motherwell take one place after their goalless draw at St Mirren with one Kilmarnock player also included after they drew a blank with Livingston.

St Johnstone take the final spot after they beat Hibernian 1-0 at McDiarmid Park.

Here, WhoScored.com takes a look at the five best-rated players to make the latest team of the week...

5. Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) - 7.98 rating

Experienced winger Graham Carey was the difference for St. Johnstone at the weekend as the 34-year-old struck the only goal of the game in their 1-0 win over Hibernian. Carey struck with one of two shots and gave the Hibs backline a torrid afternoon having completed two dribbles and made two key passes to return a WhoScored.com rating of 7.98.

4. Joe Shaughnessy (Dundee) - 7.99 rating

Dundee earned just their second away league win of the season as they beat Ross County 1-0 on Saturday. Centre-back Joe Shaughnessy put in a player-of-the-match performance as he returned a rating of 7.99. The 31-year-old netted the winning goal at the Global Energy Stadium late on, scoring with his only effort, and held firm to guarantee the clean sheet as he won four aerial duels, made two clearances and one tackle.

3. Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts) - 8.00 rating

Image: Hearts Nathaniel Atkinson and Greg Taylor in action

Hearts secured the result of the weekend as they beat defending champions Celtic in Glasgow 2-0. Nathaniel Atkinson impressed on the right as evidenced by a rating of 8.00. The 24-year-old made a notable eight tackles and four interceptions to help his side to all the spoils and a clean sheet.

2. Liam Kelly (Motherwell) - 8.20 rating

Motherwell earned a commendable point at St. Mirren on Saturday with Liam Kelly the star performer at the SMISA Stadium. The Well goalkeeper made three saves in total in Saturday's 0-0 draw, which included a second-half penalty stop to deny Mark O'Hara from netting the opener.

1. Alex Cochrane (Hearts) - 8.46 rating

Back to Hearts' win at Celtic now and Alex Cochrane is the Scottish Premiership player of the week having earned a WhoScored.com rating of 8.46. Cochrane was vital for Hearts in Glasgow as he made 11 tackles, a record in a Scottish Premiership match this season, and three interceptions in a superb showing at Celtic Park.