Nottingham Forest hold talks with Nuno Espirito Santo amid renewed doubts over Steve Cooper's future

Nottingham Forest officials have held talks with former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo about the possibility of taking over at the City Ground, with Steve Cooper's future looking increasingly bleak.

Forest have won just one of their last 13 matches, and Sky Sports News has been told the relationship between Cooper and owner Evangelos Marinakis has deteriorated to the point where it is now "difficult".

The Greek businessman is aware of the fans' affection for Cooper, who returned Forest to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years. But it is understood he has concerns Cooper might be tiring of the project and fresh ideas are needed.

After huge investment in the squad which has seen 44 new players recruited since the club won promotion in May 2022, Marinakis is not prepared to allow results to continue to slide.

That has prompted the Forest owner and his senior leadership team to consider a host of possible replacements, with Nuno understood to be among the favourites. Initial talks have been positive.

Another ex-Wolves boss, Julen Lopetegui, has also been under consideration, along with former Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner.

Nuno is out of work after leaving Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad earlier this year, and Sky Sports News has been told he is keen on a return to the Premier League, feeling his reputation was unfairly tarnished after his ill-fated four-month spell in charge of Tottenham.

One of the reasons Forest like Nuno is because of what he achieved at Wolves, moulding the players that were bought by the club. As a result, Marinakis thinks he could be well suited for the role at the City Ground, where the structure is similar.

The Portuguese had a hugely successful spell at Molineux between 2017 and 2021, leading the club from the Championship to consecutive seventh-placed finishes in the Premier League, and the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Julen Lopetegui discusses why he is eyeing a Premier League return, what he's been up to during his break, and why he only has "very good memories" at Wolves during an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News.

Nottingham Forest

Manchester United Saturday 30th December 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

December 23: Bournemouth (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

December 26: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

December 30: Manchester United (H) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm - live on Sky Sports

January 7: Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers (H) - FA Cup, kick-off 2pm

January 20: Brentford (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm - live on Sky Sports