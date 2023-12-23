Jamie Carragher says something is not right with Liverpool attack as Darwin Nunez, Codky Gakpo and Luis Diaz continue struggles

Jamie Carragher says "something is not right" with Liverpool's front line after they missed more opportunities in their 1-1 Saturday Night Football draw with Arsenal.

Liverpool had 13 shots at Anfield but only scored through Mohamed Salah's first half strike, leaving Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez in poor goalscoring form.

Gakpo failed to get a shot off against the Gunners despite starting as Jurgen Klopp's No 9, with Diaz on a run of one goal in 15 Premier League games and Nunez goalless in 12 straight games.

That just leaves Salah to carry the attacking load for Liverpool, but he departs for the Africa Cup of Nations in early January and could miss a month of action.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Liverpool's match against Arsenal in the Premier League

"Looking at Liverpool's front three, there's something not right about it," Carragher said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

"Gakpo has been here for nearly 12 months and he's had flashes but nowhere near enough. Diaz looks a shadow of himself after his knee injuries last season.

"I really feel that Diaz needs to have a good second half of the season otherwise Liverpool will be going into the market in the summer on the left-hand side. It just feels that with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino going, they haven't replaced them in terms of quality.

"I know Darwin Nunez started on the bench and he is on a poor run of form in terms of goals, but Nunez has to be almost the first names on the team sheet.

"Even in the midweek Carabao Cup win over West Ham, he creates a goal and he creates panic, there's a feeling of even if it's not going well, he can run past someone or get a shot off. Somewhere he could do something.

"It feels like we are still making excuses for him but Liverpool have still got right now in terms of a front three is: Salah is your No 1, Nunez is your No 2 and then who else in the front three?"

Fellow Sky Sports pundit Neville described Diaz, Gakpo and Nunez as "scruffy" and says manager Klopp does not know who to pair alongside Salah in the attacking line.

Neville said: "Jurgen Klopp is not sure about that front three, he moves them around from position to position, you don't know which one is going to play each week. He substitutes them quite early.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jurgen Klopp says Konstantinos Tsimikas will be out for 'a long time' after breaking his collarbone. He was also bemused Liverpool were not awarded a penalty when Martin Odegaard appeared to handle the ball

"He had that front three [of Firmino, Salah and Mane] that worked like clockwork and always played. Now he's got a situation where he's juggling balls every week and wondering which one he's going to pick.

"They're scruffier. The three that were there before were world class. Nunez, Gakpo and Diaz are scruffy, Salah is obviously not. I think that is something where Liverpool are short."

Carra: Arsenal over Liverpool for title because of defence

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher discuss Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Arsenal and whether either side can go on to mount a serious title push this season

Carragher believes Arsenal are better placed to win the Premier League title over Klopp's Liverpool due to their defence and the Gunners' performances against the top teams.

Arsenal took the lead in a fast start at Anfield on Saturday Night Football through Gabriel's header but a goal from Salah before half-time pulled them back.

This month, Mikel Arteta's side have lost to Aston Villa and drawn with Liverpool - but Carragher says Arsenal were unlucky not to win those games which bodes well for their title charge.

Image: Gabriel wheels away in celebration after heading Arsenal into an early lead at Liverpool

"I think I would favour Arsenal over Liverpool," said Carragher when asked about the two teams' title hopes. "When I look at that strength of the two centre-backs [William Saliba and Gabriel] and Declan Rice in midfield, they look really solid.

"Coming to Anfield, it was tough for them but they really didn't give away too many chances. It was the same at Aston Villa, they were unfortunate to lose that.

"And Liverpool and Aston Villa are the two best teams at home this season, the records tell you that. Even though Arsenal only picked up a point from those two games, I was more impressed with the performances than what they picked up points wise."