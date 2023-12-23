Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal: Mohamed Salah cancels out Gabriel opener but Mikel Arteta's Gunners top of Premier League at Christmas

Arsenal ensured they will top the Premier League table on Christmas Day with a 1-1 draw at Liverpool.

The Gunners made a very fast start at Anfield and Gabriel Magalhaes headed home Martin Odegaard's free-kick after just four minutes to silence Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side grew into the game and Mohamed Salah equalised midway through the first half after Trent Alexander-Arnold found him with a stunning pass, with the Egypt forward beating the vulnerable Oleksandr Zinchenko on his way to goal.

Both teams had their fair share of chances in the thrilling encounter that followed, the best falling to Alexander-Arnold who smashed the bar from close range as Liverpool spurned a five-versus-two counter-attack.

The result means Arsenal have a one-point gap over Liverpool and Aston Villa with the league one game away from the halfway point, with Tottenham and Manchester City, who have a game in hand, four and six points further back from the Gunners.

Player ratings Liverpool: Alisson (7), Alexander-Arnold (8), Konate (7), Van Dijk (8), Tsimikas (6), Endo (7), Szoboszlai (7), Jones (6), Salah (8), Gakpo (7), Diaz (6)



Subs: Gomez (7), Nunez (6), Elliott (6), Gravenberch (6)



Arsenal: Raya (7); White (6), Saliba (9), Gabriel (8), Zinchenko (5); Rice (8), Odegaard (7), Havertz (6); Saka (7), Jesus (7), Martinelli (6)



Subs: Trossard (6), Nketiah (6)



Player of the match: William Saliba (Arsenal)

How both sides could not be separated

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player 'Sensational from Salah' | Liverpool equalise against Arsenal

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gabriel heads Arsenal into early lead

Arsenal took just 30 seconds to get going at Anfield with Saka's cross palmed out by Alisson and Gabriel Jesus' shot deflected over.

From the resulting corner, Jesus hit straight at Alisson but Arsenal took the lead from their next set piece. Odegaard whipped in the free-kick and Gabriel was unmarked to nod past Alisson with ease, VAR confirming the defender was marginally onside.

Team news Liverpool dropped Darwin Nunez to the bench after 11 games without a goal, with Cody Gakpo starting up front. Curtis Jones replaced Ryan Gravenberch in midfield.

Arsenal named the same starting line-up for a third straight Premier League game, but welcomed Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny to the bench after injury.

The Anfield faithful, summoned by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp this week to make a good atmosphere, was not dampened by the early Arsenal goal and Salah benefited from Zinchenko's lapse in concentration in the box but could only hit the side netting.

Then came the first real contentious moment of the game as Odegaard appeared to handle inside the box under pressure from Salah, but VAR took a long look at the check and turned down the appeals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player 'He slips but he's lucky' | Odegaard survives penalty shout

Odegaard then joined Jesus in firing wide of the Liverpool goal on the break, before Liverpool clawed themselves back on the scoreboard. Alexander-Arnold played a glorious ball into Salah down the right channel and the Egyptian burst past Zinchenko with ease to blast past Raya.

Arsenal saw the opportunity to hang on until the half-time whistle but there was one remaining big chance for the visitors.

Jesus played Saka through on goal but Alisson distracted him as he tried to round him. Saka teed up Gabriel Martinelli who fired wide with the Liverpool goalkeeper and defence on the line.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martinelli fires wide

Liverpool came out for the second half shooting into the Kop and immediately started forcing errors from the Arsenal midfield.

First, Odegaard was pickpocketed deep in his half and Salah saw a shot deflected into Raya's path. Then Zinchenko gave the ball away and only a last-minute interception from Declan Rice stopped a Liverpool second.

Liverpool kept on coming and substitute Joe Gomez, who replaced Kostas Tsimikas in the first half with a nasty shoulder injury after colliding with Klopp on the touchline, curled just wide of Raya's far post.

Arsenal managed to weather the storm by stepping on the ball a bit more - but did not create too many second-half chances. The same couldn't be said for Liverpool.

Substitute Harvey Elliott cut inside from the right and saw a deflected effort strike the outside of the post, but the best chance of the evening fell to Alexander-Arnold.

The chance came from an Arsenal corner where a mix-up between Zinchenko and Odegaard allowed Salah to break with five others. Salah found Alexander-Arnold inside the box but he could only crash the ball onto the bar, leaving the Kop aghast.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Crossbar denies Alexander-Arnold

Gomez tested Raya's palms with a near post effort shortly afterwards, but Arsenal maintained their top spot - and status of the best defensive team in the league - by holding onto this point.

Can Arsenal stay top after Xmas? Nev and Carra's verdicts...

Sky Sports' Gary Neville at Anfield:

"From an Arsenal point of view, they'll be happy. It's a step forward, getting a point here.

"The question marks over the goalkeeper will subside slightly, he had a really good game - particularly second half. The question remains up top, have they got a centre-forward who will take them to the title?

"But [Mikel Arteta] will be proud of coming to this very difficult place, particularly where they were last season. They're where they want to be, they want to be in the title race again and they're on track to do that."

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher at Anfield:

"Arsenal will be pleased coming away to Anfield and getting a point. They've only got a point from their last two away games here and at Aston Villa, but I've been really impressed with them in both.

"At times they lost the ball in dangerous positions, but they've got those two centre-backs and Rice in front, and they're very difficult to penetrate.

"Right now, they're the best team defensively in the league. There's a long way to go, but they're going to be right in the race."

Analysis: Zinchenko struggles provoke full-back question for Arsenal

Image: Oleksandr Zinchenko had a difficult afternoon at Anfield

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

Oleksandr Zinchenko was warned, twice. Once in April and then again on Saturday evening.

Arsenal's left-back was beaten too easily for Roberto Firmino's late leveller in the 2-2 draw between the Gunners and Liverpool as Mikel Arteta's side ultimately fell short in the title race. Then in the early stages of the same game this season, Zinchenko's lapse in concentration allowed Mohamed Salah a shot, but the Liverpool forward hit the side netting.

And good players do not let you off twice. Salah beat Zinchenko too easily down the right for his equaliser - the only blot from Arsenal's excellent defence that saw Gabriel impress in both boxes and William Saliba pick up man of the match.

Zinchenko was branded a "liability" by Gary Neville, who said he should have been "hooked off" as the defender's mistakes continued into the second half. One nearly led to a Liverpool winner, but Trent Alexander-Arnold spared him by hitting the bar.

Arsenal tried to bring in an improvement in the left-back area in the summer, but injuries to Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu mean Zinchenko has to play these big games when he is defensively suspect.

With doubts remaining over Jakub Kiwior, left on the bench at Anfield despite Zinchenko's shortcomings, Arteta needs to decide whether a full-back is at the top of their January transfer window list over any other position.

Liverpool

Newcastle United Monday 1st January 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Liverpool go to relegation strugglers Burnley on Boxing Day for their final fixture of 2023; kick-off 5.30pm. The Reds' then play on New Year's Day as they host Newcastle at Anfield, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.

Fulham

Arsenal Sunday 31st December 1:30pm Kick off 2:00pm

Arsenal face two London derbies in their final games of the year as they first host West Ham at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday; kick-off 8.15pm. The Gunners then go to Fulham on New Year's Eve, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm.