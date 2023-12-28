Brighton 4-2 Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou bemoans VAR for not intervening to send off Lewis Dunk

Ange Postecoglou admits Tottenham fell short during their 4-2 defeat at Brighton - but says VAR should have intervened to send off Lewis Dunk following a challenge which could lead to Dejan Kulusevski being added to his injury list.

Spurs arrived on the south coast seeking a fourth successive top-flight success to reclaim fourth spot from reigning champions Manchester City. But the north London club were ripped apart as Joao Pedro's double and Pervis Estupinan's thunderbolt added to Jack Hinshelwood's opener.

Tottenham, who claimed late consolations through substitute Alejo Veliz and Ben Davies, could easily have lost by more as rampant Albion twice hit the woodwork and had a Facundo Buonanotte effort disallowed.

This was the first time Spurs had gone 2-0 down and trailed by more than one goal at half time of a Premier League game under Postecoglou. Brighton had six shots on target in the first half; the joint-most Spurs have faced in a half of league football under their new manager.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League clash between Brighton and Tottenham

"It is fair to say we looked like a tired team today, which is understandable," said Postecoglou. "We've asked a lot of these players for a very long time and we lacked a little bit of energy today.

"They are a good team and we struggled to cope with them. We hung in there and that's all you can ask for, they left everything out there.

"There are no grumbles from me with the penalties. They were clear and obvious."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Football journalist Joe Shread was impressed with Brighton after they dispatched Tottenham 4-2 in the Premier League.

Later in the press conference, Postecoglou sarcastically added on the first spot-kick: "It was obviously clear and obvious because it only took him three minutes to see it at the screen."

But it was the incident in which Veliz scored the first of Tottenham's two late goals which angered Postecoglou, as Kulusevski was caught by Dunk, with the Swede set to be assessed ahead of the visit of Bournemouth on New Year's Eve.

The Australian said: "It's amazing that VAR picks up everything apart from a tackle that maybe puts out another of our players. They're the decisions."

Image: Spurs have lost three of their last five Premier League away games against Brighton (W2), their joint-most defeats away to an opponent in the competition since the start of 2019-20 (also three v Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd)

"It is demanding to play the football we ask and they are doing it week in week out. It's not for a lack of effort. We haven't been able to give the players a break at all and what we ask is pretty taxing.

"Everything they've got, the players are giving me at the moment. I can't ask anymore of them.

"We're in the position we're in because of the enormous efforts of a really small section of our squad. They did it again today and they've done it all year. Whatever they've got, they'll give and you can't ask for anymore."

'Everyone over the moon for Estupinian'

Image: Pervis Estupinan is mobbed by team-mates after his stunning strike

Spurs have conceded 19 goals across their last nine games in the Premier League. Indeed, since the start of November, they have the highest expected goals against total of any team in the division (21.4), while no team has conceded more than their 19 goals.

Richarlison struck a post for the visitors and was twice denied by the offside flag, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also hit the woodwork.

Yet, on this evidence, Champions League qualification looks a distant dream for Postecoglou's side, who had registered just one point from 15 before their recent upturn in form. Victory lifts Roberto De Zerbi's hosts above Newcastle into eighth.

Image: Brighton are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games at the Amex Stadium (W4 D4), equalling their longest ever run without defeat in top-flight home matches (previously eight games between September and December 1981).

Depleted Brighton were missing eight first-team players while their visitors also had a lengthy list of absentees - but there was delight for Estupinan as he marked his return following a three-month lay-off with a stunning strike to stretch the lead.

Danny Welbeck, when asked by Amazon Prime about Estupinan's goal, said: "It was incredible. We've given him a bit of stick because he's taken a few opportunities where he has struck the ball from distance but today was incredible.

"He's been out for a while and everybody is over the moon for him. You've got to get the technique right first and foremost and I think once the ball left his boot he knew that was in. It was a beautiful goal, and one he will remember forever."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi was delighted following his side's 4-2 home win over Tottenham

De Zerbi toasted a brilliant end to a special year where Brighton finished sixth, made the FA Cup semi-finals and progressed into the last 16 of the Europa League.

The Italian said: "This was the best way to finish the year. I'm really proud for the last 10 minutes - not for the first 80 minutes - because it is too easy to speak about this. I'm really proud for the last 10 minutes when we were suffering a lot and made a mistake with the first goa we conceded.

"We need to know where we want to go and we have to know who we are and we played a great game because we showed incredible courage to defend man-to-man for 90 minutes.

"I am sorry we concede two goals and I am sorry we have no clean sheet."

De Zerbi hints Brighton may find it tough to retain Pedro

Image: João Pedro has scored all eight of the penalties he’s taken for Brighton this season, while he’s netted more from the spot than any other player across Europe’s big five leagues in all competitions in 2023-24.

De Zerbi has admitted Brighton may find it tough to keep Joao Pedro after another impressive display. The Brazilian forward now has 13 goals since signing from Watford in the summer.

De Zerbi said: "He played another incredible game. I am really pleased with his improvement in mentality, attitude. In the defensive phase he defended like a centre-back for 90 minutes."

However, the Brighton boss added: "He is becoming a top player. I hope in the next year to work with him, but it will be very tough."

West Ham United

Brighton and Hove Albion Tuesday 2nd January 7:00pm Kick off 7:30pm

Brighton's next game is at West Ham on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 7.30pm.

The Seagulls then travel to Stoke in the FA Cup third round on Saturday January 6; kick-off 3pm.

Tottenham are next in action on New Year's Eve when they host Bournemouth; kick-off 2pm.

Spurs then welcome Burnley to north London in the FA Cup third round on Friday January 5; kick-off 8pm.