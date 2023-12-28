Brighton 4-2 Tottenham: Pervis Estupinan scores stunner as Seagulls end Spurs' winning run

Tottenham's three-game winning run came to an emphatic end as Roberto De Zerbi's rampant Brighton handed them a 4-2 defeat at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls looked to be heading to a stunning 4-0 victory thanks to two Joao Pedro penalties, a powerful Jack Hinshelwood strike and Pervis Estupinan's brilliant long-range effort.

But, with the home supporters chanting 'we want five' and the away fans heading for the exits, Spurs set about launching an improbable comeback thanks to Alejo Veliz and Ben Davies' late goals.

Lewis Dunk was lucky to avoid a red card for an ugly tackle on Dejan Kulusevski with Brighton, having spent the vast majority of the game on the front foot, forced to cling onto their lead in the final minutes.

But cling on they did, with De Zerbi's side moving seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester City, while Spurs missed the chance to return to the top four.

More to follow...

Brighton's next game is at West Ham on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 7.30pm.

West Ham United

Brighton and Hove Albion Tuesday 2nd January 7:00pm Kick off 7:30pm

The Seagulls then travel to Stoke in the FA Cup third round on Saturday January 6; kick-off 3pm.

Tottenham are next in action on New Year's Eve when they host Bournemouth; kick-off 2pm.

Spurs then welcome Burnley to north London in the FA Cup third round on Friday January 5; kick-off 8pm.