Manchester United transfer reporter notebook: Casemiro unlikely to leave but decision needed on Raphael Varane

It is likely to be a quiet window for Manchester United as far as incomings are concerned, although areas they are looking at are up front and in central defence.

Longer-term targets are expected to be pursued in the summer due to the difficulty of getting a deal done in January and also with an eye on complying with FFP regulations.

Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy is someone they are aware of, and the release clause is understood to be in the region of £15.6m (€17m).

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is also a player they have scouted for a while, but his valuation could prove prohibitive in this window.

United - like they did last January - could look at the loan market, but manager Erik ten Hag has been quick to point out a number of injured players are expected to return this month.

In their current squad, Raphael Varane has entered the final year of his contract and is free to talk to clubs outside England ahead of a move in the summer.

United have the option to extend his contract by a further year, but - as it stands - are unlikely to do so on the current terms. Talks are continuing over a new contract and he remains part of Ten Hag's plans.

Casemiro is unlikely to leave this window amid speculation over his future. Ten Hag has been talking up his imminent return from injury. Casemiro has two-and-a-half years left on his contract - with the club holding the option to extend for a further year.

There is no sign of a reconciliation between Ten Hag and Jadon Sancho, and there is tentative interest in him from a number of clubs at home and abroad. As with all potential incomings and outgoings, new part-owners INEOS will need to be consulted.

Anthony Martial has entered the final six months of his contract. United have the option to extend for a further 12 months - as yet, there is no sign they will trigger the extension. It's thought suitable offers for the forward will be considered.

United are expected to trigger the one-year option in Hannibal Mejri's contract, with his current deal running out in the summer. A number of European clubs are interested in taking him on loan.

United will assess all options before deciding what is best for the player and the club. Casemiro and Mason Mount are returning from long-term injuries, which could further limit Hannibal's game time.

