Man Utd transfers: Jadon Sancho loan to Borussia Dortmund being finalised as Anthony Martial attracts interest

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have reached a broad agreement for the loan signing of Jadon Sancho.

There is a willingness from all parties to get a deal done, with important details still to be resolved and no timescale on how long that will take.

Dortmund want Sancho to join their warm-weather training camp in Marbella, but there is no guarantee - at this stage - it will be finalised this weekend.

The deal is for a straight loan with Sancho's long-term future to be assessed in the summer. His United contract runs until 2026 but the club hold the option to extend for a further year.

Sancho has not played for United since a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on August 26, after a public falling out with boss Erik ten Hag following his criticisms of the forward's performances in training.

Since the 23-year-old took to social media to hit out at Ten Hag's allegations he has been training away from the first team and has not been picked in a single matchday squad.

Martial attracting interest, Werner among forwards offered

Clubs in Saudi Arabia as well as Turkish club Fenerbahce are understood to be interested in Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

Martial is free to talk to clubs outside England having entered the final six months of his current United deal.

As it stands, United will not trigger the one-year option they have on Martial's contract and will consider offers for him this month.

If he remains at Old Trafford, it is looking increasingly likely he will leave for free in the summer.

United manager Erik ten Hag said the club are talking to Martial about his future. The forward has started seven games in all competitions this season - scoring twice.

It is thought United have been offered a number of strikers including RB Leipzig's Timo Werner and Bayern Munich's Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting. As yet, no formal discussions have taken place with any club over potential incomings.

