Jordan Henderson: Former Liverpool captain wants Premier League return six months after Saudi Arabia move

Jordan Henderson wants to return to the Premier League this month but his Saudi club Al Ettifaq will not allow the England midfielder to leave cheaply.

Henderson made a high-profile move to Saudi Arabia in July to link up with former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard, who had taken over as manager of Al Ettifaq a few weeks prior.

The 33-year-old cost Al Ettifaq in the region of £13m and they are reported to be paying him a weekly wage of around £350,000.

Results on the pitch have been indifferent, with Al Ettifaq winless in the Saudi Pro League since late October and languishing in eighth place, some 28 points behind leaders Al Hilal.

Image: Jordan Henderson's Al-Ettifaq side are winless since October

Assistant manager Ian Foster left the club in recent days and was appointed manager of Championship side Plymouth Argyle.

