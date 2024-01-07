 Skip to content
Jordan Henderson: Former Liverpool captain wants Premier League return six months after Saudi Arabia move

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson wants Premier League return six months after controversial Saudi Arabia move; the midfielder was heavily criticised when leaving Merseyside for Al Ettifaq in the summer; Henderson's costly contract may prevent any potential transfer in January

Sunday 7 January 2024 14:45, UK

Jordan Henderson has been criticised for his move to Al Ettifaq
Image: Jordan Henderson was heavily criticised for his move to Al-Ettifaq in the summer

Jordan Henderson wants to return to the Premier League this month but his Saudi club Al Ettifaq will not allow the England midfielder to leave cheaply.

Henderson made a high-profile move to Saudi Arabia in July to link up with former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard, who had taken over as manager of Al Ettifaq a few weeks prior.

The 33-year-old cost Al Ettifaq in the region of £13m and they are reported to be paying him a weekly wage of around £350,000.

Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo had said that Jordan Henderson would be a 'wonderful addition'

Results on the pitch have been indifferent, with Al Ettifaq winless in the Saudi Pro League since late October and languishing in eighth place, some 28 points behind leaders Al Hilal.

Jordan Henderson of Al-Ettifaq looks on during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ettifaq and Damak at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Ad Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
Image: Jordan Henderson's Al-Ettifaq side are winless since October

Assistant manager Ian Foster left the club in recent days and was appointed manager of Championship side Plymouth Argyle.

Follow the January transfer window

The winter transfer window is now open and will close at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Thursday 1 February, 2024.

To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, LaLiga, and LFP, who will all close their summer and winter windows on 1 September and 1 February respectively.

