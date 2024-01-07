Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's side punish wasteful Arsenal to reach FA Cup fourth round

Arsenal were punished for a host of missed chances as Jakub Kiwior's own goal and Luis Diaz's late strike sent Liverpool into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win.

Mikel Arteta's side finished 2023 with back-to-back Premier League defeats and they started brightly as they looked to respond with a first win of 2024. However, their well-documented struggles in front of goal continued as chance after chance went begging against Liverpool.

Martin Odegaard's shot rattled the crossbar, while Reiss Nelson and Kai Havertz were also guilty of missed opportunities as the visitors, who hit the woodwork themselves through Trent Alexander-Arnold, got in at the break level.

It was a much more even contest in the second half as both sides fluffed their lines in front of goal. Bukayo Saka could not convert Havertz's cross, while Darwin Nunez's pass was behind Diaz as Liverpool threatened on the break.

The breakthrough eventually came 10 minutes from time as Kiwior diverted the ball past Aaron Ramsdale and into his own net before Diaz's injury-time strike (90+5) sent the Gunners crashing out of the FA Cup with a third straight defeat in all competitions.

Arsenal have been knocked out of the FA Cup third round in two of the last three seasons (also 2021-22), this after having progressed from 24 of their previous 25 third round ties beforehand.

Arsenal have only one win in their last seven matches in all competitions as the pressure builds on Arteta to find a solution to his side's struggles in front of goal.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Meanwhile, Liverpool, who are still in with a chance of winning four competitions this season, can look forward to Monday's fourth-round draw.

Advantage Liverpool? Arsenal and Liverpool have now done battle twice in little over two weeks. The Gunners battled to a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the Premier League December, but now Liverpool have FA Cup bragging rights after victory at the Emirates.



They will do it all again in the league on February 4 at the Emirates, live on Sky Sports, with Jurgen Klopp’s league leaders potentially having somewhat of a psychological advantage when they return to north London in a few week time.

How Liverpool punished Arsenal...

Image: Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring in injury time to seal a 2-0 win for Liverpool at the Emirates

Arsenal came flying out of the traps. Aaron Ramsdale's long ball over the top was taken down by Nelson, who strode away from Alexander-Arnold. The winger rounded Alisson but with the angle tight his shot hit the side netting.

The Gunners continued to pile the pressure on the visitors as Havertz forced Alisson into action before Nelson saw a shot blocked after Odegaard did not shoot when the chance presented itself.

You could sense the frustration building amongst the home fans and that only continued as another glorious chance went begging. Liverpool created problems of their own making when Joe Gomez was dispossessed by Saka, who immediately sent Havertz through down the middle. Havertz unselfishly teed up Odegaard, who did shoot on this occasion, but the ball cannoned back off the crossbar.

Player ratings Arsenal: Ramsdale (7), White (6), Saliba (6), Gabriel (6), Kiwior (5), Rice (6), Jorginho (6), Odegaard (6), Saka (5), Nelson (6), Havertz (5).



Subs: Martinelli (6), Nketiah (n/a), Smith Rowe (n/a), Trossard (n/a).



Liverpool: Alisson (8), Alexander-Arnold (8), Quansah (7), Konate (8), Gomez (6), Elliott (7), Mac Allister (6), Jones (8), Gakpo (7), Nunez (6), Diaz (7).



Subs: Jota (7), Gravenberch (7), Clark (n/a), Bradley (n/a).



Player of the match: Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool were second best for much of the first half but nearly took the lead against the run of play when Harvey Elliott's outswinging corner found the head of Darwin Nunez, who got up above Ramsdale but sent his header just wide of the target.

Arsenal's wastefulness continued as the half wore on. Ben White's powerful strike was tipped over expertly by Alisson before Havertz headed the resultant corner wide. In a half to forget for the £65m summer signing, another weak effort was easily saved by the Liverpool goalkeeper after Liverpool had got into yet more difficulty playing out from the back.

Image: Bukayo Saka holds his head in his hands after missing a chance to score

Once again Arteta's team were inches away from being punished as Alexander-Arnold's rising strike crashed against the crossbar to end an action-packed first half.

Liverpool came out after the break much-improved, and they provided a real threat going forward as Curtis Jones curled over before Nunez flashed an effort wide.

Despite Liverpool's improved intent, the chances still came for Arsenal and continued to not be taken with Saka only able to hook over from a Havertz cross, before Alisson showed his class on the hour mark. Another Havertz delivery took a deflection off Jarell Quansah and looked to be heading in until the Liverpool goalkeeper brilliantly clawed the ball away, with Saka slicing wide on the follow-up.

Image: Bukayo Saka fails to convert an awkward chance to score

Frustration was building and building at the Emirates and as Klopp turned to his bench with Diogo Jota and Ryan Gravenberch introduced, Arteta turned to Gabriel Martinelli. His entrance injected renewed hope for the frustrated Arsenal supporters, but it was Liverpool who looked the more likely to go on and win the game.

Ramsdale was called upon with 13 minutes remaining to push wide a low effort by Diaz before Jota headed against the bar from Alexander-Arnold's resulting corner.

Team news Arsenal: Mikel Arteta made three changes from the side that lost at Fulham on New Year's Eve. Jorginho came into midfield with Kai Havertz moving up front in place of Eddie Nketiah, while Reiss Nelson was preferred to Gabriel Martinelli on the wing. The final change saw Aaron Ramsdale replace David Raya in goal.

Liverpool: Liverpool were without Virgil van Dijk, who was replaced by Jarell Quansah. Harvey Elliott played on the right of the three-man forward line with Dominik Szoboszlai's advanced midfielder role taken by Cody Gakpo. Wataru Endo is away on international duty with Japan and he was replaced by Alexis Mac Allister.

However, the pressure eventually told as Alexander-Arnold's inswinging cross was headed beyond a diving Ramsdale by Kiwior.

Arsenal pushed for a late equaliser but Liverpool's place in round four was confirmed when Diaz smashed home in the fifth minute of added time to spark jubilant celebrations amongst the 6,000 travelling supporters.

Image: Jakub Kiwior deflects Trent Alexander-Arnold's fre-kick past Aaron Ramsdale and into his own net

Arteta: We need to be more efficient | 'We need to stick with the players'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta:

"Well the performance was there and the amount of chances too. We just have to win the game, but we lost it and we are not capitalising. To win games we need to capitalise.

"When you are better than the best team in Europe and you generate that amount of chances...I have not seen a team do it against them like we have done it. When my team plays with that courage and attitude against probably the best team in Europe right now what can I do but stick by them?

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"It is frustrating but what can we do. I can't tell them play bad, don't shoot, and score an own goal. It is not enough. The reality is, it is not enough.

"Listen [do I say] play worse than Liverpool, be worse and we will win the game. When my team plays with this confidence what can I do? I am still behind them 100 per cent. It is what it is and we have to continue to play the same way and be more efficient."

Arsenal's next game is on Saturday January 20 when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League; kick-off 12.30pm. The Gunners then travel to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday January 30; kick-off 7.30pm.

Liverpool's next outing is at home to Fulham in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm. Jurgen Klopp's side then visit Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday January 21, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm.