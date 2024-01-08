Kylian Mbappe: What's happening next with PSG striker with contract up at end of season?

It is one of the most topsy-turvy transfer sagas in recent times. Kylian Mbappe's PSG career has been dominated by transfer talk - and the big question of whether he stays or goes.

Mbappe's time at PSG has been a soap opera at times but could 2024 be the year he finally leaves the French champions to find pastures new?

Real Madrid and the Premier League have been billed as Mbappe's next destination, with the player's PSG contract due to expire in June 2024.

Mbappe has everything in his hands. He can activate a one-year contract extension at PSG by himself, while he also has the rest of Europe's elite waiting to snap him up without a transfer fee.

Here's everything you need to know about Mbappe's immediate future...

Is Mbappe definitely leaving PSG this summer?

Image: Will Mbappe and PSG have another stand off this year?

Quite simply, no. Rumours in France over the weekend suggested Mbappe had agreed a deal with Real Madrid - a reminder that he can speak to prospective new clubs outside France as his current PSG contract ends in less than six months.

But Mbappe's representatives released a statement on Monday saying no agreement is in place, nor are there any talks with any other club.

It leaves the French forward's future completely up in the air.

Wasn't he meant to be joining Real Madrid?

Mbappe looked set to sign for Real Madrid in May 2022 until he made a dramatic U-turn and signed an expensive new two-year deal at PSG which prompted LaLiga to file a complaint to UEFA that the French club had broken FFP rules.

But his relationship with the Ligue 1 side soured this summer after Mbappe told PSG he would not be triggering the clause in his current deal that would extend it until the summer of 2025, meaning he would become a free agent in 2024.

Mbappe was frozen out of the first team and not included in the club's pre-season tour after turning down the opportunity to go to Saudi club Al Hilal for a world-record transfer fee of £259m.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rewind to the summer of 2023 when Kylian Mbappe was frozen out by PSG for not signing a new contract

However, there was another twist on the eve of the new season when Mbappe was reinstated following "very constructive and positive discussions", with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi saying, "Kylian is committed to PSG".

Are these new developments all a bargaining tool for potential suitors?

Mbappe's entourage felt compelled to release a statement on Monday after reports linked the player to Real Madrid.

As far as they're concerned, the situation hasn't changed. Mbappe told us at the start of the year that he's not made his mind up about his future. That is all anyone knows for now in terms of where he will end up.

So is the Premier League on the table now?

It's always seemed like Real Madrid would be the most likely destination if Mbappe goes anywhere. The Premier League has been mentioned as the secondary option should Mbappe decide to leave PSG and a move to Real fails to materialise.

A handful of clubs in the Premier League could even consider financing such a deal - but the only team that has seriously come in for him so far is Real, aside from interest in Saudi Arabia. Mbappe has made it clear that doesn't appeal to him at the moment.

Even on a free transfer... How much will he set his next club back?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Transfer show panel discuss the possibility of Kylian Mbappe making a moving to Premier League and how a club like Liverpool could potentially finance a transfer

When Mbappe surprised everyone by signing a new deal with PSG, not only were his wages increased to nearly £1m a month, but he also received a signing-on fee in the region of £100m.

Whether another club can match those astronomical numbers remains to be seen.

Who is the most likely to land him?

Your guess is as good as ours. This transfer saga has been as unpredictable as any other in recent memory. Real have looked certain to get the France captain on more than one occasion, and look what happened.

The only thing we know for sure right now is that nothing has been decided.