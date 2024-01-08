Franz Beckenbauer: Germany football legend dies aged 78

Franz Beckenbauer won the World Cup with West Germany as a captain in 1974 and a manager in 1990; Beckenbauer, nicknamed 'Der Kaiser', is a Bayern Munich legend; a Beckenbauer family statement read he "passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family"

Franz Beckenbauer, one of the greatest football players of all time, has died at the age of 78.

Beckenbauer, nicknamed 'Der Kaiser', won the World Cup with West Germany as captain in 1974 and a manager in 1990.

The former defender is one of three men, along with Brazil's Mario Zagallo - who passed away this month - and France's Didier Deschamps, to have won the World Cup as a player and as a manager.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Germany and World Cup football legend Franz Beckenbauer was a true icon - as a player, a manager and as a figurehead for Bayern Munich

Beckenbauer also won the European Championship in 1972 and played 103 times for West Germany.

At club level, Beckenbauer is considered a Bayern Munich legend having won three successive European Cups with the German giants from 1974-76 along with four Bundesliga titles. He played 582 times for Bayern.

Beckenbauer also managed Bayern to Bundesliga glory in 1994 and a UEFA Cup triumph in 1996.

A family statement read: "It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family.

"We ask that you be able to grieve in silence and refrain from asking any questions."

Beckenbauer was famed for carving out his own role as a sweeper - now often known as a "Libero" - sitting slightly behind his team's defensive line and sweeping up any man or ball that broke through.

Beckenbauer also won an array of personal honours, including two Ballon d'Or awards in 1972 and 1976 as a defender - a rarity at the time and still to this day.

Eight years before winning the World Cup as a player, Beckenbauer narrowly missed out on lifting the Jules Rimet Trophy at Wembley, with England clinching an extra-time victory in the 1966 World Cup final.

It was in that final that he was told to man-mark England star Bobby Charlton, pitting two of the world's greatest footballers on on one.

In the end, they cancelled each other out, and it was Geoff Hurst who starred, scoring a hat-trick to help England to a famous victory.

"The message he [Beckenbauer] sent out was: 'Don't even try it. Coming out to face me is a waste of your time'," Charlton later said of their match-up.

Beckenbauer scored four goals at the 1966 World Cup aged just 20 and was awarded the best young player of the tournament.

Lothar Matthaus captained Germany's 1990 World Cup-winning side and paid tribute to his former manager and friend.

"The shock is deep, even though I knew that Franz wasn't feeling well. His death is a loss for football and for Germany as a whole," Matthaus told German media outlet Bild.

"He was one of the greatest as a player and coach, but also off the field. Franz was an outstanding personality not only in football, and he enjoyed worldwide recognition.

"Everyone who knew him knows what a great and generous person Franz was. A good friend left us. I will miss him - we will all miss him."

'Beckenbauer one of the really great football names of the last century'

Sky Sports News' Nick Powell:

"I think it's fair to put him up there in the echelons of Bobby Charlton, Diego Maradona and Johan Cruyff. The really great football names of the last century.

"He had been ill for several months and one of his former team-mates Lothar Matthaus expressed some months ago that he hoped he would get well again, but without sounding confident that it would happen.

"This is not a shock in Germany, but it is the lead story on every German news outlet. As a player, he was a phenomenon, because he pretty much invented the role of the sweeper who came out with the ball as the centre-back.

"We see it now, but they didn't then. He could spray a ball short or long and had a great eye for a pass. In a sense, he invented that position and it's hard to imagine now what a rarity that was.

"Without sounding too cliched, he played at a time when centre-backs were expected to be big, rough blokes. They headed it and kicked it. They were rough and tough and no one worried if it went into Row Z.

"Franz Beckenbauer thought they could do better than that."

'He was one of the most charming men you'll ever meet'

Jan Age Fjortoft, who worked with Beckenbauer at Sky in Germany:

"It's a very sad day. This is one of the great football icons of all time. I think Sir Bobby Charlton, Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff join him in the starting XI in heaven.

"He is one of the greatest and I had the privilege of working with him for three years with Sky Germany.

"They say you should never meet your favourites and your legends but he was one of the most charming men you will ever meet. He was humble, he shared his knowledge.

"He was one of those that you wanted to sit next to, because you know his analysis was always spot on. Even if it wasn't, it didn't matter because this was the Kaiser, this was the King.

"You tried to pick his brain and listen to everything he said. He was a fantastic man.

"He was man of the match without needing a shower because he was always in the right position."