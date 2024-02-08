Scottish Women's Premier League round-up: Rangers remain six clear of Celtic in title race

A round-up from the Scottish Women's Premier League as leaders Rangers beat Hearts to remain six points clear of Celtic, who won at Motherwell.

Rangers 1 - 0 Hearts

Rangers overcame Hearts as the Gers battled for three points in Cumbernauld.

Few chances separated the sides in the opening minutes but that changed thanks to Jane Ross. Rachel Rowe picked out Ross in the Hearts area, and the forward found the back of the net for the only goal of the game.

The home side would've hoped for more goals but will be happy with the win that keeps them securely at the top of the table and six points clear of Celtic.

Rangers will hope to remain unbeaten on Sunday when they visit Petershill Park to take on Partick Thistle while Hearts host Aberdeen on the same day.

Motherwell 0 - 2 Celtic

Image: New Celtic head coach Elena Sadiku secured victory over Motherwell

It was a job well done for Elena Sadiku's side as Celtic picked up a vital three points in the title race with a 2-0 victory over Motherwell at K Park.

Caitlin Hayes broke the deadlock with 27 minutes played as the defender nodded a Celtic corner past the goalkeeper.

With eight minutes left to play, Amy Gallacher doubled the Celts' advantage as she struck a Paula Partido cross into the back of the net.

Celtic visit the capital next as they take on Hibernian on Sunday. Motherwell are in Lanarkshire derby action with a trip to face Hamilton Accies.

Aberdeen 2 - 1 Montrose

Aberdeen came from behind to beat Montrose 2-1 in a thrilling encounter in the ScottishPower Women's Premier League.

The visitors opened the scoring as Holly Daniel put her side up a few minutes into the second half. Montrose fashioned another chance on the hour mark as Neve Guthrie found herself through on goal. She could only fire wide - a miss that the visitors would soon regret.

With 73 minutes gone, Eilidh Shore found the equaliser for Aberdeen as she rose above the rest to head in off the woodwork.

The game entered the closing stages and with three minutes left on the clock, Francesca Ogilvie worked her way inside the box and fired into the far side of goal, beating the goalkeeper.

The late strike proved to be the winner as the home side claimed all three points and moved six points clear in 7th.

Aberdeen will be hoping for back-to-back victories on Sunday when they travel away to take on Hearts. Montrose will hope to cause a shock as they host reigning league champions Glasgow City.

Spartans 0 - 1 Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle made it three league wins in a row with a narrow 1-0 victory over Spartans.

No goals separated the sides in the first half but Carla Boyce fired Thistle in front with 57 minutes on the clock. The striker headed in from Amy Bulloch's free-kick to make it two goals in two games since joining Thistle in January.

The result pushes the Jags up to 5th in the table, three points clear of Hearts, while Spartans remain in the relegation play-off spot.

A difficult tie up next for Thistle as they host Rangers on Sunday while Spartans are away from home to face relegation rivals Dundee United.

Glasgow City 6 - 0 Hamilton Accies

Image: Emily Whelan opened the scoring for Glasgow City

One goal in the first half and five in the second gave Glasgow City a comfortable win over Hamilton Accies as the visitors remain rooted to the bottom of the SWPL table.

With just over half an hour gone, Emily Whelan got on the end of a cross from Lauren Davidson and struck home the opener.

They took the lead going into half-time, but they would show off their attacking prowess in the second half.

Scorer of the opener, Whelan, crossed into the box and found Aleigh Gambone. The American found the back of the net for City's second. Brilliant play from Lisa Forrest set up Whelan for another goal and she made no mistake in slotting it past the goalkeeper.

Lauren Davidson added her name to the scoresheet 10 minutes later as her pinpoint strike left the goalkeeper with no chance.

After being on the pitch for mere seconds, Wilma Forsblom added to City's lead as the new signing hit the ground running in Glasgow.

Rounding off a fantastic performance for the reigning SWPL champions, Cori Sullivan found the net from a free-kick shortly before the final whistle.

Glasgow City have a trip to Montrose on Sunday as they take on the 11th-placed side in what they will hope to make a dominant away day. Hamilton Accies will hope for a positive result in the Lanarkshire derby against Motherwell, who they face on the same day.