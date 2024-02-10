Man Utd and Chelsea target Jean-Clair Todibo refuses to rule out Premier League switch - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Jean-Clair Todibo won't rule out a summer switch to the Premier League amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Eintracht Frankfurt boss Dino Toppmoller has issued a grovelling apology to Donny van de Beek after leaving the Manchester United loanee out of his European squad.

Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen continued their outstanding unbeaten season with a thumping win over Bayern Munich.

England manager Gareth Southgate has parted company with his long-term agent, Terry Byrne.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has claimed that Tottenham will never win the Premier League.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is facing mounting criticism from a significant group of clubs who have united in opposition to his leadership.

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Tosin Adarabioyo ahead of a potential move in the summer, with the Fulham defender potentially being available on a free transfer.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has claimed he only received a yellow card during the 3-1 defeat by Liverpool because Jurgen Klopp had already wound up the referee.

THE SUN

Dele Alli was spotted in the stands for former club Tottenham's clash at home to Brighton.

Michael Duff's hopes of a return to management at Huddersfield will hinge on whether he moves to the area.

Sheffield Wednesday will make a new bid for Duncan McGuire if they stay in the Championship.

STAR ON SUNDAY

Real Madrid are sweating over Jude Bellingham's fitness after the Englishman limped off against Girona.

Manchester City icon Richard Dunne believes Erling Haaland will leave the club in two years' time.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Scotland boss Steve Clarke faces a major injury sweat over emerging hero Aaron Hickey.

SUNDAY RECORD

Scott Brown says ref Willie Collum was never going to give Rangers star Fabio Silva a red card in Ayr United's Scottish Cup defeat at Ibrox.