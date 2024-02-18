Liverpool punish Brighton as Jordan Nobbs stunner earns Aston Villa win at Tottenham - WSL round-up

Liverpool claim first win since December

Ceri Holland scored the winner but was then dismissed for two bookable offences as Liverpool saw off the threat of Brighton in a 1-0 win.

The stand-in Reds captain, in the absence of injured Taylor Hinds, pounced on a poor mistake from goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley in the 53rd minute, pinching the ball inside the box before finding the bottom corner.

The visitors rode their luck at times, and the Seagulls hit the woodwork twice - once in the first half via Elisabeth Terland and once in the second after Poppy Pattinson clipped the crossbar.

Image: Fuka Nagano takes on Vicky Losada

Liverpool then suffered through a nervy finish as Holland picked up her second yellow for a foul on Julia Zigiotti, and had to play out the closing stages with a player less.

Matt Beard's side are now two points behind Manchester United in fourth, and three above Tottenham, having claimed their first league win of 2024.

Defeat for Brighton marks their second in a row in the WSL since manager Melissa Phillips was sacked at the beginning of February.

Nobbs wonder strike earns Villa precious win

Image: Aston Villa's players celebrate Adriana Leon's goal against Spurs

Jordan Nobbs rifled a wonderful winner as Aston Villa beat Tottenham 2-1 to ease any concerns of being unable to produce results without suspended forward Rachel Daly, who is currently serving a three-match ban.

Nobbs' sumptuous strike, only her second league goal this term, was scored with the outside of her right boot from 20 yards on the hour mark.

Adriana Leon had initially stolen the lead with a surging run and toe-poke inside Barbora Votikova's near post, before Amy James-Turner nodded a delicious Eveliina Summanen free-kick home to level.

But it was the England international who stole the headlines with a second-half rocket, befitting of any win, and nearly had a second when smashing an effort against the crossbar from Kenza Dali's tempting pull-back in the second half.

Daphne van Domselaar denied Martha Thomas and Spurs substitute Jessica Naz late on, but Villa were the ones who made their openings and dominance count to earn a third win in five WSL outings.

Quick Everton double sees of West Ham

Image: Martina Piemonte scored late on as Everton beat West Ham

Everton picked up their first home WSL win of the season with a 2-0 win against West Ham.

The Hammers came into the game in fine form, having beaten Arsenal two weeks ago in their last WSL game. Everton, meanwhile, had not won in the league since beating West Ham 1-0 in the reverse fixture in early December.

And it was two quickfire goals from Aurora Galli and Martina Piemonte - who assisted one another too - that saw the Toffees to victory.

Piemonte nodded home the opener in the 83rd minute from Galli's free kick. Then three minutes later, the former found her fellow Italian as Galli curled home a stunning effort from range to seal Everton's win.

However, their victory was dampened late on after what looked to be a serious injury to Karoline Olesen. She was challenged after only being on the pitch for a few minutes, before being stretchered off the pitch.

Leicester overcome errors to thrash Bristol City

Image: Yuka Momiki equalised for Leicester against Bristol City

Leicester overcame two errors of their own making to thrash Bristol City 5-2 at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes dominated from the off, but unexpectedly went behind inside 20 minutes. Lize Kop's poor pass was collected by Ffion Morgan, who curled home.

But Leicester soon hit back as Yuka Momiki scored her first goal for the club to equalise. It was a fine finish on a tight angle too, sending the ball past Shae Yanez after driving down the left of the area.

The hosts completed their comeback just before the break. Bristol City did well to stop an initial shot from Leicester on the line, but Saori Takadara was lurking to slot home the loose ball.

But mere minutes after half-time, another Leicester error allowed Bristol City to equalise to make it 2-2. Amelia Thestrup strode through on goal after some lax play, before finishing smartly past Kop.

Image: Ffion Morgan celebrates after giving Bristol City a first-half lead at Leicester

However, the Robins were only level for five minutes before Leicester restored their lead. It was another wonderful finish, this time for Janice Cayman, who fired into the top corner.

But the Foxes' player of the match was Jutta Rantala, and she capped a fine performance with a great goal in the 76th minute. She all-too-easily rounded Lisa Evans on the left before sending the ball into the back of the net.

Arguably the moment of the game though came with Leicester's fifth goal, scored by 16-year-old Denny Draper. It was Rantala who provided the cross too, and despite Bristol City's best efforts to clear, Draper rolled the ball over the line for her first professional goal.

