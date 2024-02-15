Kylian Mbappe to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer

Kylian Mbappe will leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Mbappe, out of contract in the summer, has communicated his decision to the French champions.

The terms of the forward's exit are yet to be finalised as the two parties negotiate whether Mbappe will leave for a fee or sacrifice his own earnings to protect PSG financially.

It is understood PSG and Mbappe will make an announcement once this is agreed in the coming months.

Real Madrid hold a long-term interest in the 25-year-old forward, though it has been widely reported that Mbappe would have to take a pay cut to join the Spanish side.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.