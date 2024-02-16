Ange Postecgolou: Tottenham boss quizzed over links to Liverpool job

Ange Postecoglou says he has a long way to go at Tottenham amid suggestions he could be in the frame to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

Postecoglou is one of the names being bandied around to take over at Liverpool, the club he supported as a boy, when Klopp leaves at the end of the season.

The Spurs head coach has impressed since taking charge in the summer and says he is only just getting started at the north London club after signing a four-year contract.

Image: Ange Postecoglou has three-and-a-half-years left on his Tottenham contract after he joined the club in June 2023

"I've only been here for seven months so I think that is self-explanatory," said Postecoglou ahead of Saturday's visit of Wolves.

"I am at pains to say that we still have a long way to go in terms of the football we want to play, the team we want to be and the squad we want to have.

"We've only had two positive windows, had a decent campaign so far but we have a long way to go."

Postecoglou did not want to entertain the talk Liverpool could actually be interested in him, but failed to deliver a clear assurance he would still be at Spurs next season when asked directly.

"The reality of it is that most of it is out of our hands," the Spurs boss added. "So I have never worried or thought about that. I have a history of 26 years of management where you can see pretty clear what I do.

"I rely on that as my explanation as to where my thought processes are when it comes to those sort of things.

"Right now it is about finishing the season strong with Tottenham and making sure we establish a strong foundation for who we want to be in years to come.

"That can only happen if I am totally focused on what these 14 games can bring for us."

Postecoglou on why it is hard to stay at one club Speaking before last month's visit of Brentford, Postecoglou said:



"It is hard these days to stay at one club for a long time. That's a tough one.



"If you ask me about my longevity, part of that process for me has been moving on after three or four years or two years.



"I've mostly done it after success but I know how hard it is to rebuild after you've done that and I've found it's always better to move on. "

Asked if the links to the Liverpool job were a compliment, he added: "It all depends. If it is just people throwing up names then who cares? Like seriously, it doesn't matter.

"At the end of the day If I am doing a good job then it means that people will acknowledge that in one form or another, whatever that form is. So-called chat? Really? It is of no interest to me."

