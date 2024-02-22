Joe Hart: Celtic and former England goalkeeper announces retirement

Celtic have announced that goalkeeper Joe Hart will retire at the end of the season.

The former England and Manchester City player will be 37 when his three-year contract expires in the summer.

Hart made his first-team debut for Shrewsbury in April 2004 and won 75 caps for England.

He followed Sir Kenny Dalglish and Andrei Kanchelskis in claiming winners' medals in the three major trophies in England and Scotland when Celtic won the Scottish Cup last season.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said on the club's official website: "Joe has enjoyed a phenomenal career and I know will be a huge miss to the game when he finally retires from playing football in the summer.

"For all he has done in football, Joe deserves huge praise and congratulations, he has been such a brilliant asset to Celtic of course and the wider game at the highest levels, domestically and internationally.

"But more than that, he is a tremendous man, just brilliant to work with, someone who I know has been a great team-mate to so many throughout his career and a player who never gives anything but his absolute best. Each and every day, his work ethic is an example to all in football.

"While he will be a real loss on the pitch, I know he will stay in football in some form. It will always be part of his life and I am sure whatever he does after the summer time, everyone at the club wishes him nothing but the very best of success.

"I totally understand and respect Joe's reasons for making this announcement and for being clear to the club and our fans on his future.

"I also know he will continue to work right through this season with the same intensity, commitment and drive which he has always been known for."

Hart has made almost 700 club appearances, having also played for Shrewsbury, Tranmere, Blackpool, Birmingham, Torino, Burnley and Tottenham.

He was also part of England squads in four successive major tournaments between 2010 and 2016, with his last cap coming the following year.

