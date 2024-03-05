Real Sociedad 1-2 PSG (agg 1-4): Kylian Mbappe double sees visitors safely into quarter-finals

Kylian Mbappe put his weekend controversy behind him to fire PSG into the Champions League quarter-finals with a double in a 4-1 aggregate win against Real Sociedad.

Mbappe courted headlines on Friday when pictured sitting with his family in the stands after he was substituted at half-time of PSG's goalless draw at Monaco, but showed no signs of a repeat performance when he struck a stunning first-half opener in San Sebastian to put the Ligue 1 leaders in full control of their last-16 tie.

The France captain then doubled his, and PSG's, lead on the night with a simple finish when the ball was palmed into his half mid-way through the second.

Mikel Merino pulled one back with a late consolation for Real Sociedad, though Imanol Alguacil's side were already soundly beaten by that point.

When is the Champions League quarter-final draw? The 2023/24 Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw both take place on the same day.



The draw for the last eight will take place on Friday 15 March, after all of the last 16 ties are finalised. Both the quarter-final and semi-final draws will take place at House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland from 11am UK time.



At this stage of the competition, there are no seeded teams and it is an open draw, meaning there is no country protection. Clubs can face opposition from the same national association and teams they previously came up against in the group stage.

How PSG cruised into quarter-finals

After a remarkable group stage when they went unbeaten to finish ahead of last-year's finalists Inter Milan in Group D, LaLiga side Real Sociedad, who are struggling with injuries and have won one of their last 10 matches in all competitions, ran out of steam.

Mbappe was enjoying an inspired night and his speed and agility were too much for the hosts' defence to handle. He was virtually unstoppable down left channel and Tuesday's double means he has scored 11 of PSG's last 15 Champions League knockout goals.

"We knew right away that we couldn't go to sleep. If they had opened the scoring, they would have pushed on with their fans' backing," Mbappe told Canal Plus.

"We had to dampen their hopes early on. That's what we did, and we're very happy to be back in the quarter-finals."

Mbappe created a couple of opportunities early on before scoring the opener with a fabulous curling strike in the 15th minute.

After receiving a long pass from Ousmane Dembele, he surged into the box, darting in from the byline and feigning to shoot, before shifting the ball out of his feet again and creating just enough space to fire a curling effort into the far corner.

The goal silenced a sold-out Reale Arena, who were seemingly stunned by the vision and technique of the France captain, who had a similar effort later denied by keeper Alex Remiro.

But Mbappe scored again in the 56th minute as he took a Kang-In Lee through ball in his stride before bursting into the box and beating the goalkeeper at his near post.

PSG seemed content to sit back against a tame Real Sociedad who carried little threat for most of the game.

They tried to make a late push, but were first denied by the post from a Martin Zubimendi strike and then by keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who made a fine reflex save to deny Benat Turrientes from close range.

Merino finally netted a consolation goal in the 89th minute with a deflected strike, but it was too little too late to prevent PSG reaching the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in three years.

Reporting by Fernando Kallas in Madrid Editing by Toby Davis

Europa Conference League-chasing Real Sociedad travel to Granada on Saturday afternoon in LaLiga; kick-off 5.30pm.

Ligue 1 leaders PSG return their attentions to the league on Sunday when they host Reims on Sunday; kick-off 12pm.

