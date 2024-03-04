Chelsea and Australia striker Sam Kerr pleaded not guilty via a videolink on Monday after being charged with using insulting, threatening or abusive words that caused alarm or distress to a police officer during an incident in Twickenham on January 30

Sam Kerr: Chelsea striker to stand trial over alleged racial harassment of police officer

Sam Kerr pleaded not guilty on Monday and will stand trial next year

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr will stand trial next year after pleading not guilty to alleged racially aggravated harassment of a police officer.

The Australia international appeared in court on Monday after being charged with using insulting, threatening or abusive words that caused alarm or distress to a police officer during an incident in Twickenham on January 30.

Kerr attended the hearing via videolink and pleaded not guilty.

A four-day trial is now slated to take place next February.

Sky Sports News has approached Chelsea for comment.