Sam Kerr: Chelsea striker to stand trial over alleged racial harassment of police officer

Chelsea and Australia striker Sam Kerr pleaded not guilty via a videolink on Monday after being charged with using insulting, threatening or abusive words that caused alarm or distress to a police officer during an incident in Twickenham on January 30
Monday 4 March 2024 19:49, UK
Chelsea striker Sam Kerr will stand trial next year after pleading not guilty to alleged racially aggravated harassment of a police officer.
The Australia international appeared in court on Monday after being charged with using insulting, threatening or abusive words that caused alarm or distress to a police officer during an incident in Twickenham on January 30.
Kerr attended the hearing via videolink and pleaded not guilty.
A four-day trial is now slated to take place next February.
Sky Sports News has approached Chelsea for comment.