Two Brighton fans stabbed in Italy ahead of Europa League last-16 first leg against Roma

Sky Italy reported the men aged 27 and 28 - who were also robbed during the attack - were able to take refuge in a nearby restaurant where an employee called the emergency services.

They were taken to hospital where their condition is not believed to be serious.

It is understood they have since been discharged and that English police liaison officers and the British Consulate are providing help and support.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Sussex Police can confirm our dedicated football officer PC Darren Balkham is in Rome to work alongside our Italian counterparts and European partner agencies."

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that two men were attacked and stabbed in the thighs before being robbed by a masked gang of around seven people in the Monti district of the capital.

The Foreign Office have told Sky News: "We are providing assistance to two British people who were attacked in Rome and are in contact with the local authorities."

Around 3,500 Brighton supporters have travelled to Rome for their Europa League last-16 first leg on Thursday night, which kicks off at 5.45pm.

The club had warned fans in advance of the dangers of street crime, saying: "Street crime, including pickpocketing, can take place in Rome. Be vigilant, take sensible precautions and have valid travel insurance."

Seagulls supporters attending the game have been advised to use a free shuttle service to get to and from the Stadio Olimpico.

Earlier this season, 58-year-old Newcastle fan Eddie McKay suffered stab wounds when he was attacked in the Navigli area of Milan the night before the Magpies' Champions League clash with AC Milan at the San Siro Stadium.

Report from Rome: Brighton fans accosted by group

Sky Italy reporter Francesco Cosatti told Sky Sports News:

"It's a spring morning but it was a dark night for two Brighton fans who were robbed and stabbed. It happened around midnight in the centre of Rome.

"They were accosted by a group of six or seven people with their faced covered. They attacked them and wounded them with blows to the legs. They robbed documents and money from their wallets.

"The two men, aged 27 and 28, took refuge in a restaurant where the emergency services were contacted. They arrived within a few minutes but the important news is that the injuries are not serious. Italian police are investigating CCTV footage from the Rome city centre."