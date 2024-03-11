Scottish Cup semi-final draw: Holders Celtic to face Aberdeen while Rangers drawn against Hearts

Holders Celtic will face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final, while Rangers have been drawn with Hearts.

The games will take place at Hampden Park on the weekend of April 20/21 ahead of the final which will be held at the national stadium on May 25.

Celtic booked their place in the last four with a hard-fought 4-2 win against Livingston, while Rangers kept their domestic treble hopes alive by beating Hibs 2-0 at Easter Road.

Aberdeen - who are now searching for a new manager - progressed with a 2-1 victory over Kilmarnock at Pittodrie, while Hearts defeated Greenock Morton on Monday night to reach the last four.

The draw raises the possibility of a first Old Firm game in the Scottish Cup final since 2002, when Rangers were 3-2 winners thanks to Peter Lovenkrands' 90th-minute goal.

Celtic have enjoyed a dominant record in the competition more recently, winning five of their last seven finals.

Rangers last won the competition two years ago under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, beating Hearts 2-0 at Hampden.

Hearts lifted the Scottish Cup in 2012 after defeating Hibernian 5-1, while Aberdeen have not tasted success in the competition since 1990 when they beat Celtic on penalties.

Scottish Cup semi-final draw:

Aberdeen vs Celtic

Rangers vs Hearts

Ties to be played on weekend of April 20/21.

