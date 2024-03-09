Neil Warnock steps down as Aberdeen interim manager with Dons search for new boss at advanced stage

Neil Warnock has stepped down as Aberdeen interim manager after their Scottish Cup quarter-final victory over Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Warnock took temporary charge of the Dons 32 days ago and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says a decision on a permanent replacement for Barry Robson is at an "advanced stage".

The 75-year-old said in a statement: "I was honoured to lead Aberdeen for a short period to help Dave and the board get themselves into a position where they could get closer to making a permanent appointment.

"It goes without saying that I had hoped I could've collected a few more league wins along the way, but I am also delighted to have helped the club into the Scottish Cup semi-final. I hope they can now go on and lift the trophy.

"Ronnie (Jepson) and I can't thank the fans enough for their support while we've been here and we wish the club and the supporters all the very best for the remainder of the season and for the future."

The Dons beat Kilmarnock 3-1 on Saturday lunchtime to move into the Scottish Cup last four. Peter Leven will take full control of the Aberdeen first team until a new manager is in place.

Aberdeen's next game is a trip to Dundee on Wednesday night in the Scottish Premiership.

More to follow....

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.