Jamie Redknapp claims Tottenham 'had air of arrogance' in Fulham loss as Heung-Min Son bemoans 'two steps backwards'

Jamie Redknapp believes Tottenham's resounding defeat at Fulham serves as a warning sign for Ange Postecoglou after witnessing a misplaced "arrogance" during the 3-0 reverse at Craven Cottage.

Rodrigo Muniz scored twice as Tottenham missed out on the chance of moving into the Premier League top four. Victory would have meant Ange Postecoglou's side moved a point ahead of Aston Villa but the north Londoners instead finish the weekend in fifth.

Muniz's double took his top-flight tally to seven goals in his last seven appearances on a day where the Cottagers shone in west London. Sasa Lukic scored his first goal of the season as Marco Silva's side bounced back from last week's 2-1 defeat by Wolves at Molineux.

Redknapp told Sky Sports: "When I've watched Tottenham this season there's been so much joy in their play, I've thoroughly enjoyed it. I thought those types of performances were a thing of the past, I didn't think we'd be seeing them anymore under Ange Postecoglou.

"They were off it from minute one. They had a couple of moments towards the end of the first half. I'm looking for excuses. Yes, [Micky] Van de Ven [being injured] is a big one because he's such an important player, but there's been other games he hasn't played and they've been fine.

Did you know? Spurs made 39 sprints vs Fulham, compared with a season-high of 76 against Villa.

"There was no energy. Players that have had big performances... Destiny Udogie has been fantastic but today - so off it. [Yves] Bisssouma and [James] Maddison in midfield never won individual battles.

"I was amazed. I almost want to hear an excuse from the manager that there was a lasagne-gate, a flu in the team. I can't fathom what I've seen in terms of their energy. The goals epitomised it.

"After the way they played against Aston Villa in the second half when they blew them away, they came into this game with an air of arrogance. The Premier League isn't like that, this might be the warning Ange Postecoglou needs.

"I'd been in that dressing room if I was him absolutely fuming and pointing fingers at players saying, 'If you think that's good enough we won't make the top four or even the top five'.

"They've got to get themselves back going again. That was so uncharacteristic from what I've seen this season, that was like the previous two or three seasons."

Son: We must all look in the mirror

Remarkably, Spurs have only four more points than at same stage last season.

They have only kept two clean sheets across their last 19 games in the Premier League - since late October, only Sheffield United have kept fewer in the competition.

Captain Heung-Min Son told Sky Sports: "It is very disappointing and very frustrating. Everybody has to look in the mirror and say 'it is my fault'.

Image: Ange Postecoglou was helpless to prevent a meek defeat

"It was not good enough. We didn't put in the effort we have put in this season. The performance, the attitude was not good enough.

"Everyone needs a big wake-up call. In the Premier League if you are not ready you get punished. Aston Villa are an amazing team, but so are Fulham. If you are not giving 100 per cent you get punished. You don't get three points for free.

"This is two steps backwards. We now need to step forward. It is unacceptable, including me it was unacceptable. We are representing Premier League teams, we are representing Tottenham.

"This was not close to what we have been doing this season. It is very sad to watch this. The fans don't deserve this. They are coming here with positive energy and good vibes. Losing this was is very tough. The players are very down."

Postecoglou: It's part of our growth

Spurs failed to score and were beaten by three or more goals in the Premier League for the first time since October 2021, when they lost 3-0 against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United.

"It was disappointing obviously," Postecoglou told Sky Sports. "The first half was a tight game, we had some chances they had some chances. Once they got the second goal, they got on top of us and we couldn't get a grip of the game like we needed to.

Image: Guglielmo Vicario apologises to the travelling supporters

"It's something we need to analyse. I thought we were careless on the ball. We were too keen to get forward. We lacked some conviction in our last-third play. It's part of our growth. Feel that pain and learn from it. It does go down as a bad day at the office but we don't accept it. First half was even enough. It wasn't our normal levels. We didn't have the same intensity in our play. It's a big part of who we are."

When asked about his side's Champions League hopes, the Australian added: "It's all over so we'll just go for sixth. What am I meant to say to that? We're two points behind Villa. It's 10 games to go, there's so much football to play. I don't worry about that stuff.

"It's not about just falling into a place in the ladder. We could finish fourth, great, it's nothing this football club haven't done. It's about how we play."

Silva demands even more from Fulham

This was Fulham's joint-biggest margin of victory over Spurs in league football, beating them by three goals for just the third time - also 3-0 in August 2003 and 4-1 in February 1965.

Asked whether this was his side's best performance, Fulham manager Marco Silva told Sky Sports: "One hundred per cent definitely. I said to the players if this is not our best it is very nearly.

"The first half was one of our best this season, we were so complete. We matched them.

Image: Rodrigo Muniz has scored seven goals in his last seven appearances in the Premier League, the most of any player in the competition since the start of February

"Some really good moments, and good goals as well. Throughout the first half we were clearly the best team on the pitch.

"It was crucial as well the way we started the second half, two quick goals that gave us control in the end.

"Almost a year with them always scoring. It speaks about our organisation this evening, the way we stopped them. We were brave enough to stop them. It really speaks about ourselves and how we have been solid this season.

"It's been really good this season. I will not stop wanting more every single week. The reality is now we have away games, they are going to be crucial for us if we want to keep climbing the table.

"We are going to work really hard to improve on last season."

Fulham head to Sheffield United in the Premier League after the international break on Saturday March 30. Kick-off 3pm.

Tottenham continue their Champions League push at home to Luton on the same day. Kick-off 3pm.

