Republic of Ireland: Sky announced as primary partner of men's national team until 2028

Sky have been confirmed as the new primary partner of the Republic of Ireland men's national team until the end of 2028.

Two and a half years on from its historic announcement as the first standalone primary partner of the women's national team, Sky and the FAI have also announced an extension to that deal until 2028.

It means Sky will be supporting both squads through four major tournament campaigns - the UEFA Women's EURO in 2025, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup and UEFA EURO in 2028.

Commenting on the announcement, Sky Ireland CEO, JD Buckley, said: "Over the past two-and-a-half years, we have enjoyed a fantastic partnership with our women's national team. We are thrilled and proud to announce the extension of that partnership and our brand-new primary partnership with the men's national team.

"In recent years, we have seen unprecedented growth in women's football in Ireland with multiple milestones passed by our women's national team. Attendance records have been broken, television viewing figures have increased, the team played at the Aviva Stadium for the first time in front of nearly 38,000 fans and, of course, they achieved World Cup qualification for the first time ever.

"From day-one of our women's national team partnership, our key ambition has been to give them a platform to inspire younger generations to play the game, stay in the game and support the game. As primary partner across both teams for the next four years, we now have the opportunity to build on what we have achieved, support our national teams and work with the FAI to ensure future opportunities for young players."

Also commenting on the new partnership, FAI CEO, Jonathan Hill, said: "Sky has been a fantastic partner to the FAI for a number of years. Their ground-breaking partnership with our women's national team has been a great success and they have helped to drive phenomenal growth in women and girl's football in Ireland.

"We are now delighted they have decided to extend this support to our men's national team, which recognises the exciting place the team finds itself in, ahead of the UEFA Nations League campaign, the qualification process for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and, of course, Ireland hosting UEFA EURO 2028. We are privileged to have Sky with us on that journey.

"Sky is clearly synonymous with sport and with football. It is a great brand and business in its own right, and the team at Sky are committed to working with us to proactively promote both of our senior teams over the coming years, so they are a perfect partner for us as an Association."

Republic of Ireland women's national team head coach, Eileen Gleeson, said: "Sky has been a standout partner for over two years. They have shown incredible support for the squad and the growth of women's football in Ireland. They understand our vision and listen to the players' needs - in turn, supporting them off the pitch, as well as on it. We are all thrilled that this partnership will continue for another five years."

Republic of Ireland men's national team interim head coach, John O'Shea, said: "Sky have proved themselves as a fantastic and meaningful Primary Partner. Their support for the WNT and the exposure they created for women's football has been unmatched. We are excited to welcome Sky to the men's team, as we prepare to kick off our 2024 fixtures this week."