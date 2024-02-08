Nations League 2024/25 draw: England, Republic of Ireland drawn together in Group B2

England and the Republic of Ireland will face one another in the league phase of the 2024/25 Nations League after the draw was made in Paris on Thursday night.

The two nations were drawn together in Group B2, following England's relegation from League A in September 2022.

They will also face Finland and Greece during the initial stage of the tournament, which begins in September.

Gareth Southgate's side last faced the Boys in Green in November 2020, when Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed a 3-0 friendly win behind closed doors at Wembley.

Wales are also in League B, having been placed in Group B4 alongside Iceland, Montenegro and Turkey.

It has been a decade since they faced Iceland and 13 years in September since they faced Montenegro. A 1-1 draw with Turkey in November, however, saw Rob Page's side miss out on automatic qualification for Euro 2024.

Meanwhile, Scotland will play in League A for the first time, having topped Group B1 in 2022/23.

Steve Clarke's side will face Croatia and Poland, as well as Portugal, who were the inaugural winners of the tournament back in 2019.

In League C, Northern Ireland have been drawn against Luxembourg, Bulgaria and Belarus.

The Green and White army last faced Bulgaria in 2022 World Cup qualifying in Sofia in October 2021, with a Todor Nedelev double cancelling out Conor Washington's opener. Their last victory over the nation came in 1979.

Southgate: England's objective is to get back to League A

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following the 2024/2025 Nations League draw, England manager Gareth Southgate says his side's 'entire focus' is on Euro 2024.

England manager Gareth Southgate believes the objective for his side is to win their group in order to go back into League A.

Reacting to the draw, he told Sky Sports: "There's some teams we haven't played for a while, there's going to be some difficult games for us.

"I think everybody in England will think it was a big disappointment to drop down to League B but you still have difficult games.

"Obviously our objective will be we have to try to win the group to get back up into League A."

He added: "We've had varied experiences, the first time we finished third, the second two have been complicated for us, in all three versions we've used it to look at new players.

"Of course you have to balance looking at new players with winning games and we didn't manage to do that last time.

"The competition pairs the best with the best and my impressions of it have been really good.

"Unfortunately the second one reminds me of Covid and the third one we didn't play well and it was the build-up to a World Cup, so that was complicated for us."

O'Neill: Nations League can help young Northern Ireland team develop

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill hopes his squad can develop and reach the "next level" after being drawn alongside Luxembourg, Bulgaria and Belarus in the Nations League.

Northern Ireland finished third in their group last time out, but O'Neill believes this year's competition can help his young squad grow.

He said on the Irish Football Association website: "I think they will be good games for the young squad that we have at the minute. It will be a test for them as part of their development as international players.

"We have to make sure that we develop as a team and try and get ourselves to the next level. I think everyone knows we've got a new team, a very young team.

"We have to develop this group of players going forward, we have to introduce some new players into the group as well, and the Nations League will give us more opportunity to do that ahead of the World Cup qualifiers next March."

Nations League 2024/25 draw in full

League A

Group A1 : Croatia, Portugal, Poland, Scotland .

: Croatia, Portugal, Poland, . Group A2 : Italy, Belgium, France, Israel.

: Italy, Belgium, France, Israel. Group A3 : Netherlands, Hungary, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

: Netherlands, Hungary, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Group A4: Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, Serbia.

League B

Group B1 : Czech Republic, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia.

: Czech Republic, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia. Group B2 : England , Finland, Republic of Ireland , Greece.

: , Finland, , Greece. Group B3 : Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan.

: Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan. Group B4: Wales, Iceland, Montenegro, Turkey.

League C

Group C1 : Sweden, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Estonia.

: Sweden, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Estonia. Group C2 : Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Gibraltar/Lithuania*.

: Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Gibraltar/Lithuania*. Group C3 : Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland , Belarus.

: Luxembourg, Bulgaria, , Belarus. Group C4: Armenia, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Latvia.

*subject to a play-off to decide final placings

League D

Group D1 : Lithuania/Gibraltar*, San Marino, Liechtenstein.

: Lithuania/Gibraltar*, San Marino, Liechtenstein. Group D2: Moldova, Malta, Andorra.

*subject to a play-off to decide final placings

Nations League 2024/25 schedule

Matchday 1: September 5-7 2024

September 5-7 2024 Matchday 2: September 8-10 2024

September 8-10 2024 Matchday 3: October 10-12 2024

October 10-12 2024 Matchday 4: October 13-15 2024

October 13-15 2024 Matchday 5: November 14-16 2024

November 14-16 2024 Matchday 6: November 17-19 2024

November 17-19 2024 Knockout round play-off draw: November 2024

November 2024 Knockout round play-offs: March 20-25 2025

March 20-25 2025 League A quarter-finals: March 20-25 2025

March 20-25 2025 Final tournament: June 4-8 2025

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...