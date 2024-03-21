Mike Ashley sues former club Newcastle United over 2024-25 Adidas kit

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has sued the club in a row over next season's kit.

The claim has been filed in the Competition Appeal Tribunal and states that Newcastle "abused its dominant position in the market" by refusing to supply the new Adidas kit for the 2024-25 season to Ashley's company Sports Direct.

It is alleged by Ashley that a decision to prefer JD Sports and sell exclusively through the manufacturers, club shop and website, is in breach of competition law.

Newcastle have until March 28 to file their reply, after which Sports Direct can respond at a hearing in April.

The lawsuit represents the latest clash between Ashley and Newcastle's new owners, which has previously concerned the details of a loan to facilitate the takeover, and the removal of Sports Direct signage at St James' Park.

This present claim includes a demand for an injunction restraining Newcastle from refusing to supply Sports Direct, plus damages, costs and interest.

Newcastle did not comment when approached by Sky Sports News.

Ashley's 14-year reign ownership of the club came to an end in October 2021 when a Saudi-led consortium completed a £300m takeover.