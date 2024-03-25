Nottingham Forest appeal against four-point deduction in Premier League for PSR breach

Nottingham Forest have appealed against their four-point deduction in the Premier League.

Forest were plunged into the relegation zone last week after an independent commission ruled that they had breached the league's Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

The Premier League and Forest confirmed the appeal in separate statements on Monday.

Sky Sports News has been told it's highly unlikely they will be given a higher points penalty as a result of their appeal.

The hearing will be heard within the next three weeks, before the April 12 deadline.

If Forest win their appeal any restoration of deducted points will happen immediately.

Forest's hierarchy have been keen throughout the process to get it concluded as soon as possible so that there is clarity for Nuno Espirito Santo and his side and other teams in the relegation battle.

The Premier League said Forest admitted breaching PSR by £34.5m above their permitted threshold of £61m.

Forest, who consulted lawyers before deciding to appeal, were disappointed with the ruling and said the process has "harmed the trust and confidence we had in the Premier League".

Forest had no further statement to make about the matter on Monday when they confirmed their appeal.

"Nottingham Forest can confirm that it has today lodged an appeal against the four-point sanction imposed by the Commission in relation to the club's breach of the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR)," the statement read.

"The club will not be making any further statement at this time."

The Premier League also confirmed the news in a statement on Monday, which read: "Nottingham Forest Football Club has appealed the decision of an independent Commission to impose a four-point deduction on the club, after its admission of a breach of the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

"The club lodged the appeal to the Chair of the Judicial Panel today, who will now appoint an Appeal Board to hear the case."

Everton were docked 10 points in November for breaching PSR in the period up to the 2021-22 season, which was reduced to six on appeal.

A second complaint against the Toffees over a breach in the period up to last season is still being dealt with.

The ruling shows the Premier League pushed for a six-point sanction - with eight points as an initial figure to account for Forest's excess over the threshold being 77 per cent greater than Everton's, but discounted by two points to reflect Forest's early plea and co-operation.

Crystal Palace (H) - Saturday March 30, Premier League, kick-off 3pm

- Saturday March 30, Premier League, kick-off 3pm Fulham (H) - Tuesday April 2, Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

- Tuesday April 2, Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm Tottenham (A) - Monday April 8, Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

- Monday April 8, Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports Wolves (H) - Saturday April 13, Premier League, kick-off 3pm

- Saturday April 13, Premier League, kick-off 3pm Everton (A) - Saturday April 20, Premier League, kick-off 3pm

- Saturday April 20, Premier League, kick-off 3pm Manchester City (H) - Saturday April 27, Premier League, kick-off 3pm

- Saturday April 27, Premier League, kick-off 3pm Sheffield United (A) - Saturday May 4, Premier League, kick-off 3pm

- Saturday May 4, Premier League, kick-off 3pm Chelsea (H) - Saturday May 11, Premier League, kick-off 3pm

- Saturday May 11, Premier League, kick-off 3pm Burnley (A) - Sunday May 19, Premier League, kick-off 4pm

