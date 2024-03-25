Sky Sports named Sports Content Organisation of the Year at SJA Awards

Sky Sports was named Sports Content Organisation of the Year at the 2023 Sports Journalists' Association awards on Monday.

This is the second year running that the company has claimed the award which sits across both the broadcast and writing categories, with judges looking for the organisation that best serves their audience using original journalism, style and innovation.

Sky Sports' Monday Night Football - hosted by Jamie Carragher and David Jones - was named Television Show of the Year with judges highlighting its "esteem, journalism and reach".

Nasser Hussain was awarded Commentator of the Year for his work on Sky Sports' cricket coverage.

Mark Chapman, who presented Sky's coverage of the Carabao Cup, claimed the prize for Presenter of the Year for a second year in a row.

Sky Sports News' diversity & inclusion reporter Miriam Walker-Khan picked up the One To Watch On-Air award.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News' Maryam Chaudhary won the One To Watch Off-Air Award.