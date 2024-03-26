England player ratings: Ivan Toney and Kobbie Mainoo seize chance but Lewis Dunk struggles

See how England's players rated during the 2-2 draw with Belgium at Wembley on Tuesday, which saw Youri Tielemans capitalise on two errors from the hosts either side of Ivan Toney's penalty kick before James Maddison teed up Jude Bellingham for a last-gasp leveller...

Jordan Pickford - 5

England's undisputed No1 but it was a howler for Belgium's opener, with Pickford trying to force a pass out and only finding Amadou Onana who teed up Youri Tielemans to finish with the keeper racing back across his goalmouth. Wasn't required to make the sharp saves he pulled off against Brazil to make up for that mistake. Right now there is no alternative putting serious pressure on him for the starting spot.

Image: Belgium retake the lead at Wembley through Youri Tielemans's diving header

Ezri Konsa - 6

Started at right-back but was swiftly shifted into the middle after John Stones went off. Couldn't do anything to prevent the two first-half goals but made a good tackle to stop Jeremy Doku's charge after the break and was cool with passes in and around his own box. Will remain down the pecking order for now, though.

John Stones - N/A

Lasted just nine minutes before he became England's latest injury victim. It looked innocuous but it will be another worry for Man City boss Pep Guardiola ahead of their big game with Arsenal, live on Sky Sports on Sunday, after seeing Kyle Walker forced off in the Brazil game.

Image: John Stones limped off injured during England's match against Belgium

Lewis Dunk - 5

Two games, two errors which have led to opposition goals. It's not been a great international break for the Brighton centre-back who also missed out on an assist for Bowen when VAR spotted an offside. Made first contact on the long ball forwards for Bellingham's goal, which was another example of what he can bring in the opposition box. But Harry Maguire's spot looks even more secure than it did.

Ben Chilwell - 6

Given another go after his disappointing night against Brazil but the Chelsea man looks well short of match sharpness and form right now. That's understandable given his injury lay-offs but with Luke Shaw a big doubt for the Euros Southgate needs Chilwell to find some rhythm by the summer. Failed to capitalise on his possession in the first half here but was less exposed defensively and grew into the game.

Image: Kobbie Mainoo impressed on his first international start

Kobbie Mainoo - 8

What a gem. Calm and composed on his first international start, twisting in midfield in the build-up to the Toney penalty and showing he's more than just a holding midfielder by surging into the box, most notably when his eyes lit up for a shot well saved by Matz Sels. Some tough tackling in the middle of the park won applause from team-mates while high pressing forced a mistake from Onana. Too much too young? Mainoo already looks at home on the international stage.

Declan Rice - 6

Captain on his 50th appearance and the senior man in midfield at just 25, Rice put in another solid display. Chose the wrong option when he should have tracked Tielemans for the second rather than mark Leandro Trossard but otherwise rarely put a foot wrong. Used the ball effectively but had to play a deeper role after Stones' exit.

Jude Bellingham - 8

It just had to be him! A deserved goal for a player who drove England forward throughout the contest. Just 20 but Bellingham plays with so much authority and is already a leading figure in this side. Showed his quality with the pass through for Toney's penalty and was a constant nuisance to Belgium, roaming into space and combining well with Mainoo, Bowen and Toney. Should have scored a couple earlier in the match but gave England fans - and Southgate - a goal to cheer in the end.

Image: Jarrod Bowen wheels away to celebrate a goal only for VAR to rule out his effort for offside

Jarrod Bowen - 7

Thought he had his first international goal with a close-range header but while offside denied him there was no question he impressed. Made a blistering start to cross for Toney and looked sharp out on the right, driving forward to link up with Bellingham. Didn't misplace a pass in the first half but it was his penetrating dribbling which worried Belgium. A compelling case for inclusion this summer.

Ivan Toney - 8

His big audition and from the first minute he looked a threat. He couldn't turn in an early Bowen cross but won and scored a penalty to get England back level and showcase what he can bring to a shootout at the Euros. Brought others into play, unleashed shots on goal… a lot to like about this display.

Phil Foden - 7

Failed to show his Man City form against Brazil and once again there was no spectacular moment to underline his quality - that should have come with his late strike across the face of goal. But a classy display from Foden nonetheless. Looked after the ball immaculately and was far more comfortable playing off Toney than Ollie Watkins. Searched for central positions in the second half and a wonderful turn almost teed up Toney before he saw a shot of his own blocked.

Substitutes

Joe Gomez - 6

Into the action within 10 minutes of kick-off due to Stones' injury and tested by Jeremy Doku at right-back. Relished the challenge - although picked up a booking to stop a counter - and offered his own threat, crossing for Bellingham to head wide and Bowen to hit the target.

James Maddison - 7

Came up with the excellent moment of craft in stoppage time to tee up Bellingham for the last-gasp leveller. Up until that point it had been a frustrating 15 minutes for the Tottenham man, who had been booked for dissent. Will be delighted to have made that impact.

Anthony Gordon - 6

Given 10 minutes to build on his encouraging performance against Brazil but limited opportunities to run at Belgium.

Ollie Watkins - 6

After watching Toney impress, was given a late cameo to make his mark and will be pleased to have played a part in the build-up to the late leveller. But will know he will need to maintain his Villa form to push for a place on the plane.