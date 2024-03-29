Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Harry Kane set to return for Der Klassiker, live on Sky Sports

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in the last 11 Der Klassiker clashes against Borussia Dortmund, including a 4-0 win earlier this season that saw Harry Kane score a hat-trick.

But despite that win, Bayern look set to relinquish the Bundesliga crown they have held since 2013, with Xabi Alonso's unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen holding a 10-point lead at the top of the table with just eight games to play.

And England star Kane has been given the all-clear to feature.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel said: "Kane trained fully with the team yesterday. He's feeling good and will play."

Kane missed England's two friendlies against Brazil and Belgium at Wembley over the international break after suffering an ankle injury in Bayern's 5-2 win over Darmstadt earlier this month - but he is set to return for the visit of Dortmund.

Bayern need to complete the double over their rivals to cling onto any hope of catching Leverkusen, while Dortmund are in danger of dropping out of the top four.

With both Thomas Tuchel and Edin Terzic under pressure, Kerry Hau and Jesco von Eichmann of Sky Germany provide all you need to know ahead of a huge Der Klassiker on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Kane passed fit for the weekend...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich earlier this season as Harry Kane scored a sensational hat-trick

Kane retains hope of beating Robert Lewandowski's record of 41 goals in a Bundesliga season, with eight matches remaining to score the 10 goals he needs.

"We remember his first match against Dortmund - he scored three goals - and he'll obviously want to break the record from Lewandowski, so obviously for him it's important to play," added Hau.

However, Bayern are likely to be missing at least one key player, with Manuel Neuer running out of time to prove his fitness.

"Neuer was not able to train today with the team," said Hau. "He picked up an injury during international duty with Germany.

"He was running on the pitch but it is not probable that he will play against Borussia Dortmund."

How is Sancho's Dortmund return going?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jadon Sancho scored for the first time since re-joining Dortmund on loan with this stunning solo effort

Sancho struggled to find form and opportunities at Manchester United, while his public disagreement with Erik ten Hag left him out of favour, prompting a January loan move back to Dortmund.

Since returning to the club, Sancho has two goals - including a strike in the knockout stages of the Champions League against PSV - and two assists in 10 games.

Sancho will play an "important role" against Bayern, said Von Eichmann, who added: "He's very important for the offensive plays.

"They hope he can perform in the first Der Klassiker after his return."

Why Dortmund 'have to win' in Munich

Image: Bundesliga table after 26 games played

Bayern may have won the last 11 Bundesliga titles but Leverkusen's incredible form means their priorities may have now shifted towards the Champions League, where a quarter-final against Arsenal awaits.

"Bayern Munich are now playing for the Champions League," said Hau. "That's more important for them.

"Bayern Leverkusen have had an outstanding season and Bayern Munich are now focused on keeping the good flow and rhythm, scoring a lot of goals, having fun on the pitch.

"The mood is really good despite the Bundesliga situation. They are really confident to get far in the Champions League and to be at Wembley [for the final]. That's the goal for the team right now."

Tuchel is already certain to leave Bayern at the end of the season and Terzic's position is also looking shaky, despite just one defeat in their last 15 games.

"The struggle is real and nobody knows why," said Von Eichmann. "Terzic said Bayern always play their best games against Dortmund and it's true when it comes to Der Klassiker.

"Bayern Munich play a lot better because of the big rivalry. But despite that, Borussia Dortmund can reach a result because they have to. They are competing for the fourth place in the league.

"RB Leipzig are coming from behind and they want to achieve fourth place too, so Borussia Dortmund have to win.

"The next games are very tough for Dortmund - against Leverkusen, against Stuttgart - so it's very important for them to win in Munich."

Watch Bayern Munich take on Borussia Dortmund on Saturday March 30, live on Sky Sports Football from 5:20pm; kick-off 5.30pm.