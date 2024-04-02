Manchester United injury blow as Lisandro Martinez facing at least a month out

Manchester United have suffered another injury blow as Lisandro Martinez will be out of action for at least a month.

Martinez returned to action for the first time since February during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday but has picked up a calf strain in training.

Martinez has only featured 11 times for Man United in an injury-hit second season at the club.

Victor Lindelof will also be out for at least a month after the defender picked up a hamstring injury in the same game at the Gtech Stadium.

Both players are aiming to be back before the end of the season.

It leaves Erik ten Hag with only Harry Maguire and Rafael Varane as centre-back options ahead of matches against Chelsea and Liverpool, which is live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

Varane was also withdrawn at half-time against Brentford but Ten Hag said after the match that the move was precautionary.

It is unclear whether Jonny Evans, who did not play for Northern Ireland during the international break and was not part of the squad for the Brentford game, will be available for selection. Ten Hag previously said that the 36-year-old had been carrying an injury.

United have struggled with injuries during a largely underwhelming campaign, in which they find themselves 11 points off top four.

Martinez, fellow defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw and summer signing Mason Mount are among the other players to spend chunks of the season on the sidelines.

Man Utd's next six fixtures