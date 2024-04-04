Behind the Whistle: Former Premier League referee Chris Foy explains the latest EFL decisions including Leicester and Norwich

In Behind the Whistle, former Premier League referee Chris Foy goes through a selection of key match decisions from the latest Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two action.

Incident: Possible penalty - (Bristol City)

Decision: No penalty awarded - (Bristol City)

"As the ball is swung towards the back post, the Leicester No 17 (Hamza Choudhury) is not looking at the ball and his intentions are to block the attacking run. He makes a clear block and hold of Bristol City No 16 (Rob Dickie) as he attempts to get on the end of the cross.

"When reviewing the footage, it is clear that the contact is deliberate and is not a natural coming together.

"The holding is clearly impactful and consequential and, although he doesn't deny a goalscoring opportunity, a penalty should have been awarded."

Incident: Possible penalty - (Plymouth Argyle)

Decision: Caution for simulation - (Plymouth Argyle)

"The decision from the referee to caution the Plymouth No 16 (Alfie Devine) for simulation is an excellent one, as in real time it looks as if it could've been a penalty.

"As the Norwich City goalkeeper comes out, Devine takes a touch past him and goes down under very minimal contact, having left his foot in

"Because the referee works hard to create an angle, he is in a positive position to view the incident and is decisive in his actions.

"A caution was correctly shown for simulation, as the player aims to deceive a match official."

Incident: Possible goal - (Charlton Athletic)

Decision: No goal - ball not across the line (Charlton Athletic)

"Unless the officials are certain that the whole of the ball was across the line, then the correct decision is to allow play to continue.

From the replays, it is not definitive that the ball went across the line as the Exeter City defender clears it away.

Without the technology and under such fine margins, based on the available footage the referee and his assistant correctly allowed play to continue and no goal was awarded."

Incident: Possible penalty - (Wrexham)

Decision: Penalty awarded (Wrexham)

"This is a very subjective decision that the referee has made, as a penalty is awarded to Wrexham for a foul.

"Although there is no doubting the foul, there are question marks around whether the contact was inside or outside of the box.

"The contact certainly is initiated outside the penalty area but it could be argued that the contact continues into the area as both players go to ground.

"At full speed, with both players ending up inside the penalty area at the end of the phase of play, it is an incredibly tough decision to call."

