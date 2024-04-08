Graham Potter holds talks over Ajax head coach job but ex-Chelsea boss not currently sold on struggling Dutch club

Graham Potter is not keen on taking over as Ajax head coach at present despite talks with the struggling Eredivisie club, Sky Sports News understands.

The former Chelsea and Brighton boss is understood to have become a prime target for them and they recently held discussions about the role.

However, Potter is not eager to progress things further at this stage.

There is expected to be movement among managers and head coaches this summer, mainly due to the vacant roles at Liverpool and Bayern Munich but also because of the speculation over the future of others such as Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

In December, Sky Sports News reported 48-year-old Potter, who has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023, is expected to be on United's shortlist if they decide to part company with Ten Hag this summer.

Ajax have been without a permanent head coach since October, when Maurice Steijn was sacked. John van't Schip has taken charge of the team on an interim basis - and they were smashed 6-0 by rivals Feyenoord on Sunday.

Ajax are sixth in Eredivisie, 33 points off leaders PSV, as the end of the season nears, and they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League with a 4-0 loss at Aston Villa last month.

