Will Still: English coach leaves Stade de Reims with immediate effect after 11th-placed finish in Ligue 1

English manager Will Still has parted ways with Ligue 1 club Stade de Reims with immediate effect.

The 31-year-old, who had been in charge of the French side since taking over in October 2022, has left the club alongside his deputy and brother Nicolas Still following a meeting held between him and the club's president on Thursday morning.

A club statement read: "In view of this decision and in order to allow Stade de Reims to confidently look forward to the next financial year, it was also decided that Will Still and his deputy Nicolas Still would step down from their respective functions as of today."

Reims are sat in 11th place this season, the same position which they achieved last season, though the Ligue 1 club slumped in the second half of last term, having held fourth place at one stage.

Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot said: "Stade de Reims would like to thank Will and Nicolas Still for their investment and all these beautiful emotions experienced together."

"At the heart of a unique club project, known and recognised for its ability to reveal all talents, we are proud to have been able to contribute to the emergence of a coach who knew how to impose his convictions and his playing identity."

Is Still heading to England?

Still's impressive work in France last year gained a lot of talk over potential future employment in England.

During the 2022/23 season Still's success had caught the eye of English clubs so much that he was linked to the Leeds, Sunderland and Southampton jobs.

When the Englishman spoke to Sky Sports in March 2023, he revealed that he would 'love' to be a Premier League manager and highlighted current Burnley manager, Vincent Kompany, who firstly tested himself in the EFL.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking to Sky Sports in March 2023, Stade de Reims manager Will Still said he would 'love' to manage in the Premier League one day

Still told Sky Sports: "I think if you asked any kid what they would like to do, they'd say they'd love to be a Premier League footballer or manager and I'm no different. I was brought up like everyone else and had the same dreams. I'll keep at them.

"If it happens one day I'll deserve it, or I hope I will have deserved it, but I realise how much work there is to do before I get there and how much I've got to learn. For now, I will stick it to one side.

"Vincent Kompany was at Anderlecht last year and has gone into the Championship and has done an unbelievable job. I think the Championship rivals many of the top leagues in the world.

"All the doors are open. I'm not closing anything at any time."

Ad content | Stream Sky Sports on NOW

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.