SWPL: Rangers 0-0 Celtic - Visitors stay top on goal difference after goalless draw

Celtic kept hold of top spot in the Scottish Women's Premier League on goal difference after a goalless draw with Rangers.

Rangers welcomed Celtic to Broadwood on Monday knowing a win would see them go top, but the title race now looks set to go right down to the wire after both sides failed to find the net in the final derby of the season.

In a tight contest, Rangers' Eilidh Austin smashed a powerful strike from distance against crossbar midway through the first-half.

Early in the second half, Celtic had a chance to break the deadlock but Natasha Flint's strike form a tight angle was kept out by Rangers goalkeeper Victoria Esson.

There was to be no breakthrough and therefore no change at the top of the table with three games to go after the stalemate.

Image: Rangers' Mia McAuley and Clare Goldie at full-time

Both sides are now locked on 73 points but Celtic's superior goal difference keeps them in pole position to win a first league title. However, Rangers - who have already won the SWPL Cup and are in the Scottish Cup final against Hearts - will still have hopes of pipping their rivals to the title and completing a treble.

Defending champions Glasgow City are six points off the top two.

Rangers have away games against Glasgow City and Hibernian before finishing the season against Partick Thistle at home.

Meanwhile, Celtic face Partick Thistle at home before a trip to Hearts. They finish at home against Hibernian.

Potter: Draw not good enough for Rangers

Rangers head coach Jo Potter:

"We needed to win today, a draw isn't really good enough for us. The goal difference is essentially a point for them, which is why we knew the win was more important for us than them.

"This game probably won't just decide the title.

"We just need to make sure we're doing our business at our end and hope for the best at the other."

'This was a game we could have felt the pressure'

Celtic head coach Elena Sadiku:

"It's a better result for us because we are still top of the league and we have the goal difference.

"This was the game that they could have felt the pressure but the players just need to remember that they have done the good [work] and we just need to keep going and trust ourselves that we can do it."