Marc Skinner: Manchester United Women boss signs new contract days after winning FA Cup

Marc Skinner signs new Manchester United deal; confirmation comes days after Man Utd lifted their first major piece of silverware by beating Tottenham in the FA Cup final at Wembley; Skinner's side close out the WSL season against Chelsea on Saturday, live on Sky Sports
Friday 17 May 2024 12:09, UK
Manchester United Women manager Marc Skinner has signed a new contract five days after winning the FA Cup - their first major piece of silverware.
Skinner's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season but the 41-year-old will remain in charge for at least another 12 months after positive talks with the club's owners.
The team, who were reformed in 2018, finished fourth in the WSL in 2021-22, then second last season, as well as being FA Cup runners-up.
They are currently fifth in the table, with Skinner fronting some criticism for a drop-off in both performances and results, but having secured an FA Cup winner's medal.
Skinner said: "It's an honour to extend my stay at Manchester United.
"I've always felt at home here, with our excellent players, staff, and fans.
"Being able to secure the team's first major trophy at Wembley was a real career highlight for me and another sign of our continued growth, on and off the field.
Correctly predict six scorelines for a chance to win £250,000 for free. Entries by 3pm Saturday.
"Thanks to everyone who has supported me on this journey, and I look forward to creating many more winning memories together."
United round off their WSL campaign by playing Chelsea at Old Trafford on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football, kick-off 3pm.
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, WSL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.