Chelsea: Premier League 2024/25 fixtures and schedule

Enzo Maresca will host former club Manchester City in his first Premier League game as Chelsea head coach.

Maresca - who had two spells as a coach at City under Pep Guardiola - replaced Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea this summer and will welcome his former club to Stamford Bridge on Sunday August 18, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm.

The 44-year-old Italian was plucked from Leicester after guiding them back to the Premier League and will return to the King Power Stadium when Chelsea visit on Saturday November 23.

The Blues face a tricky period in October and November, playing Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United and Arsenal in successive fixtures, while their first meeting with Tottenham is on Saturday December 7, and they host Fulham on Boxing Day.

Chelsea also look set for a daunting May, closing their top-flight campaign with games against Liverpool, Newcastle and Man Utd, before travelling to Nottingham Forest on the final day on Sunday May 25.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

18: Manchester City (h) - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

24: Wolves (a)

31: Crystal Palace (h)

September

14: Bournemouth (a)

21: West Ham (a)

28: Brighton (h)

October

5: Nottingham Forest (h)

19: Liverpool (a)

26: Newcastle (h)

November

2: Manchester United (a)

9: Arsenal (h)

23: Leicester (a)

30: Aston Villa (h)

December

4: Southampton (a)

7: Tottenham (a)

14: Brentford (h)

21: Everton (a)

26: Fulham (h)

29: Ipswich Town (a)

January

4: Crystal Palace (a)

15: Bournemouth (h)

18: Wolves (h)

25: Manchester City (a)

February

1: West Ham (h)

15: Brighton (a)

22: Aston Villa (a)

26: Southampton (h)

March

8: Leicester (h)

15: Arsenal (a)

April

2: Tottenham (h)

5: Brentford (a)

12: Ipswich Town (h)

19: Fulham (a)

26: Everton (h)

May

3: Liverpool (h)

10: Newcastle (a)

18: Manchester United (h)

25: Nottingham Forest (a)

2024/25 UEFA Conference League dates

Qualifying play-off first leg: August 22

Qualifying play-off second leg: August 29

Matchday 1: October 3

Matchday 2: October 24

Matchday 3: November 7

Matchday 4: November 28

Matchday 5: December 12

Matchday 6: December 19

Knockout round play-offs: February 13 & 20

Round of 16 first leg: March 6

Round of 16 second leg: March 13

Quarter-finals first leg: April 10

Quarter-finals second leg: April 17

Semi-finals first leg: May 1

Semi-finals second leg: May 8

Final: May 28

The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on Friday August 16 and conclude on Sunday May 25.

The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday 10 August and the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 17 - the weekend before the Premier League's final day.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 31 in Munich. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 21 in Bilbao, with the UEFA Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 28 in Wroclaw, Poland.

